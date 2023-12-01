Irked Jerry Jones Reacts To the Eagles’ Back-To-Back Close Wins: “Why Can’t That Ball Bounce the Right Way?”

The Philadelphia Eagles have proved to be one of the most successful teams thus far in the season, overcoming some of the toughest teams in the league. The game on November 6 between the Eagles and Cowboys was a must-watch, as the finish displayed 28-23 on the scoreboard. This win over the Cowboys also displayed the Eagles’ strength in the NFC East.

The team’s courage and resolution were very well displayed during this game. This was not enough; the recent match between the Eagles and Bills was another proof of their determination. Despite Josh Allen winning the toss in overtime, the Eagles, led by the dynamic Jalen Hurts, clinched a 37-34 victory in a remarkable comeback win.

Hurts 12-yard landing in overtime, because of which the Eagles were able to secure this big win, was proof of the team’s resilience in critical moments and the QB’s speedy thinking. The match between them also displayed three lead changes in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a standout overall performance, throwing for 339 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

The Eagles have won their past 4 games in comeback showdowns. Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys, couldn’t be less happy about that fact. Jones, when asked about Philadelphia continuing to win close games said, “What have I done to deserve this? Why can’t that ball bounce the right way? All of those things go through your mind.” “The right away” of course being away from the Eagles. His words echo a sentiment of a team riding a wave of luck. Skip Bayless, certified Cowboys fan, in fact said something similar earlier.

Are the Philadelphia Eagles Riding a Wave of Luck?

Amid the Eagles’ success, not everyone is convinced of their prowess. Cowboys super fan Skip Bayless has been vocal on his show, suggesting that the Eagles’ current victories are approximately good fortune rather than skill.

Bayless has accused the Eagles of playing the “luckiest four games in NFL history,” attributing their wins to fortunate circumstances rather than their overall performance. Bayless pointed out that during their four games, the Eagles have consistently trailed at halftime but luckily clinched victories.

He argues that they have been outgained with the aid of their opponents in terms of yardage but have nevertheless popped out on top. On “The Undisputed,” Bayless argued that the Eagles’ success is not due to their talent but rather a sequence of lucky occasions.

Even after various views on the Eagles’ winning streak, the team is getting a lot of attention and buzz in the NFL. They’re showing themselves as a team capable of stepping up and clinching victories, especially in tense moments. This success could be due to their talent, sheer willpower, or even a stroke of luck, but what matters is their ability to prevail when it counts the most.