‘His Baseline Money Was More Than My Rookie Year’: Ryan Clark Cites Jordan Clark Example to Explain NIL vs. NFL Deals

The NIL’s influence on everyone from players to recruiters seems to be more apparent than ever before. Even the likes of NFL scouts are now having to contend with the fact that incoming rookies may not be inherently reliant on the league to become millionaires.

Having essentially transformed the world of college sports into an every-man-for-himself-like environment, the inclusion of large paydays now sees both teams and athletes attempting to play the lottery more so than football. In echoing the belief that large sums of money will also “make that athlete different,” the former Pittsburgh Steeler, Ryan Clark, referred to his experience with NIL negotiations throughout his son’s free-agency period.

“We’re sitting down and we’re having an NIL meeting, and he’s told that his baseline is going to be more money than I made my rookie year in the NFL… Because he never had to make a decision based on money, it was like, ‘Dang pop, I don’t have to call you for stuff now,” Ryan explained.

While his son’s football success has been nothing short of a blessing, Clark admits that it wasn’t necessary for his financial security. Unfortunately, that’s not the case for every aspiring NFL rookie and their families. According to Clark, NIL contracts have become a powerful tool in day-to-day dealings that have resulted in players being manipulated into pursuing the wrong avenues.

“When you think about some of these kids who don’t have the right people around them… It means everything… But now you have the hanger-on’s, who push you in a different direction based on dollar signs, not based on the best feel, the best spot, the best place to grow. I think players have to be extremely weary.”

After going undrafted, Clark landed a two-year, $525,000 contract with the New York Giants that featured a yearly salary of $262,500. A respectable salary for a player of his caliber at the time, but his son, Jordan, managed to outdo him despite going undrafted as well.

Shortly following the 2025 NFL Draft, the Arizona State product signed a three-year, $2.98-million contract with the New York Jets. With an average annual salary of $995,000, the 24 year old essentially quadrupled his father’s rookie salary. Considering that fact alone was enough to convince him to sign the deal, it might be fair to say that the rookie will have to buy his own Christmas gifts this year.

While Clark’s first NFL contract certainly makes for a nice football family story, it’s also indicative of the growth in value that the NFL has experienced throughout the past 22 years. Thanks to yet another recent bump in league revenue, the NFL increased the value of rookie signing bonuses by 26% percent, the largest hike of its kind in history.

As Clark looks to continue to build upon the history of his family’s name in the NFL, so too will the league be aiming to expand its earnings. Much like every other season, there’s going to be a lot of money on the line for countless teams and individuals.

For better or worse, it seems as if the players are destined to continue to earn an ever-increasing slice of the pie.