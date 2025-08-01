Detroit Lions News: Kyle Allen, Who Had Zero Interceptions in First Five Games, Repeats Jared Goff’s Mistake from 2024 Season

The preseason is underway, and as expected, it’s become a battleground for backups fighting for roster spots. But if Thursday night was any indication, Kyle Allen didn’t do himself any favors.

The action began with the Hall of Fame Game between the Chargers and the Lions, setting the stage for the weekend. While Trey Lance made a strong case for locking up the QB2 job behind Justin Herbert with an impressive outing, Allen struggled to seize his opportunity.

With Jared Goff sitting out, the Lions handed Allen the start, but it quickly turned into a rough night. Allen made the same kind of mistakes that plagued Goff last season, especially in his infamous five-interception performance.

As per the Sporting News, Allen had a disastrous first quarter against the Chargers’ defense, tossing two costly interceptions. The first came on a pass intended for wideout Tom Kennedy, but undrafted rookie cornerback Nikko Reed jumped the route and returned it 60 yards to set up a Chargers touchdown.

The second interception was even more frustrating. The Lions were building a solid drive, and Allen took a deep shot to Isaac TeSlaa. But he overthrew the pass, allowing veteran safety Tony Jefferson to make a diving pick in the end zone. By the end of the quarter, Allen had completed just 4 of 8 passes for 66 yards and two interceptions, hardly what you’d expect from a quarterback who once started his NFL career with five straight wins and no picks.

Unfortunately for Allen, it’s beginning to look like being a Lions quarterback comes with an interception tax. Jared Goff threw 12 last season, including five in a single game against the Texans, three of them coming in the first half. He finished fifth in the league in picks.

Kyle Allen wrapped up the night completing 9 of 14 passes for 91 yards and those two interceptions. You’d think that performance would cost him the backup job. But his competition, Hendon Hooker, didn’t exactly light it up either. He went 3-of-6 for just 18 yards and threw a pick of his own.

It seems the Lions’ QB2 battle is still wide open, though Thursday’s showing didn’t inspire much confidence in either contender. Detroit lost 34-7 thanks to a subpar performance. The Chargers, on the other hand, put up a dominant display on both offense and defense.