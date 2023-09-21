Shannon Sharpe Bravely Admits Being a Terrible Parent Who Ruined Relationships; “All I Thought About Was Football”

September 20, 2009; Denver, CO, USA; Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe (84) reacts during the ring of fame ceremony at half time against the Cleveland Browns at Invesco Field. The Broncos defeated the Browns 27-6. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Former legendary TE Shannon Sharpe, who has established himself in the world of sports broadcasting after having a memorable stint at the highest level, recently reflected on his personal life during an episode of Club Shay Shay podcast. During his chat with Chad Ochocinco, Sharpe boldly accepted that he turned out to be a terrible parent.

Shannon stated that all he could think of or about was being the absolute best in football. Sharpe featured in the NFL for 14 seasons and spent the majority of it with the Denver Broncos. He won 3 Super Bowls overall (2 with the Broncos and 1 with the Baltimore Ravens) before moving to the world of broadcasting.

Shannon Sharpe Admits Being a Bad Parent

Shannon Sharpe was absolutely blunt while accepting his flaws as a parent. Sharpe made it clear that he was obsessed with football and that’s all he could think about ever since he thought about playing in the NFL. He became paranoid that youngsters from high school and college would come in and replace him.

“I’ll be the first to admit. I was a terrible parent. It [NFL] drove me crazy because all I thought about was football. That’s all I thought about. How could I get better? Some kid in high school want my job, some kid in college want my job. I obsessed from the time I was about 11 or 12 when I really thought about going to the NFL,” Sharpe said, adding that his obsession for football ruined his personal relationships.

Shannon Sharpe has three daughters, Kayla and Kaley from his past relationships and daughter Kiari with Erica Evans. He keeps a close relationship with his children. As far as his dating life is concerned, his most recent relationship was with fitness instructor Katy Kellner but that also ended a while back.

Shannon Sharpe Opens up About His Failed Love Life & Affection for His Grandma

Additionally, during the same episode, Shannon Sharpe also talked about his relationships over the years and how he regrets not getting married. He gave a piece of advice that chasing money will never make you lose a woman as rich men don’t lie to impress. However he mentioned that the most important woman in her life was his grandmother Mary Potter.

“I ruined relationships, no question about it… I could have been married but here’s this is what I learned. Broke men will lie to impress a woman. A rich man will lie to test a woman. You’ll not go broke chasing women but you won’t lose a woman chasing money right, so I had to balance that out right. But the most important woman for me was Mary Porter [grandmother].”

Sharpe mentioned it over and over again that the most important person in his life was his grandmother. All he cared about was providing her with a comfortable life as she sacrificed a lot to make him what he is today. He even said that you could ask anybody who knows him and they would say the same thing – “The most important thing for Shannon Sharpe has always been his grandmother.” Needless to say, Sharpe did change her life by earning millions through the NFL. However, he does feel alone at this point as he doesn’t have a wife to share all his success with.