Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Patriots Decided to Move On From Stefon Diggs After Just One Season

The New England Patriots are moving on from veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs after just one season, a surprising decision given the team’s run to the Super Bowl and Diggs’ productive year in New England.

Diggs originally signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots last March, but the structure of the contract allowed the organization to effectively turn it into a one-year arrangement. With his base salary scheduled to jump from $2.9 million to $20.6 million in 2026, and his cap hit rising to $26.5 million, the Patriots opted to release him before the new league year begins.

Despite the financial considerations, the move still raised questions because Diggs remained productive on the field. The veteran receiver finished the 2025 regular season with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while serving as a key target for quarterback Drake Maye.

However, former NFL tight end and analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the Patriots’ decision was driven by more than just salary cap math. Speaking alongside Chad Johnson, Sharpe suggested the organization may have been concerned about distractions surrounding Diggs away from the field.

“I thought he did a great job in the locker room. I thought he was great being available when he played — he balled out,” Sharpe said. “But I think the distractions off the field is too much for them.”

Sharpe acknowledged that none of the allegations surrounding Diggs have been proven, but argued that the Patriots’ long-standing organizational philosophy often leaves little tolerance for off-field noise.

“Everything is an allegation. None of it has been proved,” Sharpe said. “But knowing that organization, if it ain’t football related, they ain’t trying to hear about it.”

Johnson largely agreed with the assessment but emphasized that Diggs still proved he can contribute at a high level. In fact, the former Pro Bowl receiver believes Diggs won’t remain on the market long and even floated a potential landing spot close to home.

“I think Diggs had a great season — he had a thousand-yard season,” Johnson said. “He’s going to get picked up. I won’t be surprised if he ends up in Baltimore… he’s from the DMV area.”

That possibility would link Diggs with the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, potentially giving Baltimore another veteran receiving option while keeping Diggs close to where he grew up.

Sharpe also pushed back against the idea that Diggs’ release signals the end of his productivity, noting that the veteran receiver could actually improve as he moves further away from the ACL injury he previously recovered from.

“He got some juice left though. I know he ain’t done,” Sharpe said. “Now he’ll be two years removed from that ACL, so he should be better than he was this year.”

With the Patriots moving forward with younger receivers and additional salary-cap flexibility, Diggs now enters free agency once again, and given his production and experience, it may not take long for another contender to give the veteran wideout his next opportunity.