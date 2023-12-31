Two Years Ago, CeeDee Lamb Joined Forces With Opponent Alvin Kamara to Raise Money for Charity With ‘Sneaker Politics’ Collection

When the Dallas Cowboys headed to New Orleans for their Week 13 game in 2021, an epic collaboration between the players of the two sides took place that helped aid charities. Despite being on opposite teams, Saints RB Alvin Kamara and Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb teamed up with Sneaker Politics to release their limited-edition products.

On December 2nd, 2021, Sneaker Politics shared the news about the special event through an Instagram post. They announced the launch of their exclusive game day t-shirts and hats as the two teams met in the Battle in the Bayou. These special items had a connection to a charitable cause, as all sales proceeds went to charities selected by CeeDee Lamb and Alvin Kamara.

The Saints running back decided to support families in New Orleans who were facing challenges during the holiday season. Additionally, the sneaker and clothing brand itself selected the families in need, and then directly assisted in providing donations to these families.

On the other hand, CeeDee Lamb contributed to The Elephant in the Room, Inc. This organization helps in helping individuals dealing with mental health issues, especially those who shy away from seeking help.

Lamb, despite playing for America’s Team, has close ties with Louisiana. He lived in Opelousas during his childhood, but Hurricane Katrina wreaked havoc in the region, forcing his family to evacuate. Now when he got an opportunity to be in New Orleans, he showed true football spirit while teaming up with Saints star RB Alvin Kamara to work for the betterment of society.

For the ones wondering how the game went, it was the Dallas Cowboys who defeated the New Orleans Saints by 27-17. In that game, CeeDee Lamb made seven receptions totaling 89 yards and had one carry for 33 yards. However, Alvin Kamara couldn’t participate because of a knee injury, sidelining him from the game.

CeeDee Lamb’s Heartwarming Thanksgiving Tradition

The Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb often helps families in need, especially during the holidays thus bringing them closer together. The year 2023 was no different, as it was his third straight year to treat families to a holiday surprise. Recently, CeeDee partnered with Tom Thumb and the Boys and Girls of Greater Dallas to surprise two families on a shopping trip. The star WR believes,

“It’s always a great pleasure to see other families smiling and for me to play a part in that. And as far as Thanksgiving, it’s my favorite holiday personally. You have time to sit, enjoy food with your family, quality time.”

Thanksgiving holds a special place in the heart of the 24-year-old wide receiver. He recalled the memories of his Grandma’s and Mom’s cooking, where the kitchen became off-limits for a whole day, but he still found delight in the yearly tradition. He wants every family to celebrate the special occasion in a similar way.

So Lamb accompanied two families to a store in Deep Ellum a nearby neighborhood, and helped them in choosing all the items listed for a hearty holiday meal. He made sure the family had everything they needed to gather around the table and enjoy a delicious meal together. Such off-field work by NFL superstars is really what makes them larger than life.