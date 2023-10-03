Shannon Sharpe Snubs Patrick Mahomes, Picks Tua Tagovailoa and Christian McCaffrey as MVP Frontrunners

Shannon Sharpe delivered his take on the MVP frontrunners right now, picking Tua Tagovailoa and Christian McCaffrey right at the top while snubbing Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is a perennial MVP candidate. He hasn’t had a single bad or down year in the NFL since joining, but this time around, things may be different. Mahomes hasn’t been bad by any measure, but quarterbacks around him have been much better, something we haven’t said in a while. Namely, Tua Tagovailoa has got off to a hot start, and close behind him, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing with a new vengeance.

The Dolphins and Bills met in a high-octane match last week, and Buffalo thoroughly dominated. Josh Allen played his best game of the season passing for 320 yards on 21 on 25 completions and four touchdowns and a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. He outplayed Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins quarterback has been more consistent overall. However, there may be another contender for the award, and he’s not a quarterback. Christian McCaffrey is showing day in and day out that he might be the best overall player in the league and for that reason, he deserves to be in the MVP conversation.

Shannon Sharpe Names Tua Tagovailoa and Christian McCaffrey As Top Two MVP Candidates

The Miami Dolphins have had an electric start to the year. Far from looking like the best team in the NFL, they boast perhaps the most explosive offense in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill is trying hard to make good on his promise to reach 2,000 receiving yards this year, and Tagovailoa looks like he’s finally come into his own. The Dolphins are 3-1, with their only blip against the Bills. The loss to the Bills has set them back a little because of how disappointing it was, but they’ll be back soon enough.

Tua’s stats for the year read 1,306 yards on a 71.3 completion percentage with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He leads the league in passing right now, and his quarterback rating of 114.4 is second in the league. Tagovailoa is definitely the MVP leader right now, but who’s behind him?

According to Shannon Sharpe, it should be 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Once more, McCaffrey is showing off the fact that he’s elite both as a runner and a passer.

In the 49ers’ last game, he ran 20 times for 106 yards while tacking on 7 catches for 71 yards. He’s averaged 114.8 rushing yards and 35.3 receiving yards per game. The last time a non-quarterback won the MVP was Adrian Peterson and with the rate McCaffrey is at, he could very well be the next.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1708857119368163797?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Tagovailoa Could Lead Miami to the Super Bowl

The Dolphins are one of the best teams in the league, and with the team they’ve assembled, they could do big things this year. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were in a similar position last year, but injuries cost them big time.

This year, the future is bright, and the team has come together better than they have last year. The AFC is wide open right now. The Jets lost Aaron Rodgers, the Chiefs are winning, but they haven’t seemed impressive, and the Bengals are slumping. It’s time for the Dolphins to pounce and Tua could be the reason they go all the way.