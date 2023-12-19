“She Is Trying To Be Taylor Swift So Bad”: Brittany Mahomes Sparks Reactions With Her Chiefs Game Day Outfit At Gillette Stadium

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Brittany Mahomes has never failed to grab attention on Chiefs game days. She has her own tradition of posting sideline pictures every week, but her fit against the Pats last Sunday didn’t quite impress her fans. Posing in a minimal and chic ensemble, Brittany posted shots that many thought were an attempt to look like Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Basking in daylight, she flaunted her all-black look in a black sweater, black skirt, and thigh-high black boots. She made a cut above the rest with her stylized support for Patrick Mahomes, boasting the surname ‘Mahomes’ on the back of her off-white overcoat. Her cute cherry purse and smile added more charm to the balanced look. She posted the pictures on her official IG account with the caption, “Gameday [heart emojis]”

It was a delight for sure, but the fans weren’t thrilled by her look. An array of comments called her out for trying to imitate Taylor Swift with the overcoat look. References were made to Taylor Swift’s all-black look with a black overcoat at the last Chiefs vs. Bills matchup.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1733976300535115829?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Taylor Swift’s induction into the life of Travis Kelce hasn’t been less than a party, this season. It brought newfound attention and fanbase to the Kansas City Chiefs. What it also did, was add a flair to the Chiefs WAGS group with Swift and Brittany Mahomes spotted together on occasions. Seemingly, it has also brought competition in the eyes of the fans, who cannot help but compare TayTay to Brittany.

Fans Draw a Shrewd Comparison Between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift

A fan seemed oddly unsettled, calling out Brittany for boasting a similar look to Taylor Swift. The comment on the post read,

“She is trying to be taylor swift so bad.”

Similar comment that compared Brittany’s style to that of the 12-time Grammy winner, read, “Copy Taylor swifts game day style much????”

Advertisement

Some other fans were appreciative of her constant presence as a supporter, commenting, “It’s giving “First Lady of KC” and “Always shows up for her Man [heart]” A fan also referred her to as “Our KC Queen” in the comment section.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes made some notable appearances together in the past, making quite the buzz. They were also spotted partying with Hollywood queens like Sophie Turner and Blake Lively in a picture that flared on the internet. However, Taylor was recently rumored to be distancing herself from Brittany for “tipping off paparazzi.”

But, the rumors were soon shunned as the Chiefs WAGS reunited for the Patriots game at the Gillette Stadium.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swifferupdates/status/1736485218729816094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It isn’t new for famous WAGS to draw the attention and opinions of the fans. Then again, Taylor Swift with her popularity, and Brittany Mahomes with her individuality are sure to remain under constant spotlight. However, with the two celebrating the win with much zeal, the Kansas City Chiefs have an elite fanbase to boast.