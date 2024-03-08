“Who Else Understands It?”: Deion Sanders Shows Special Interest in Signing Dual Sport Athletes in His High-Caliber Team

Deion Sanders is regarded as a former veteran in both the NFL and MLB communities, especially for managing both leagues simultaneously. He is also regarded as a ‘triple threat’ in the NFL, who has now embarked on building his coaching empire in Colorado. Being resolved to overhaul the Buffaloes after a sub-par debut season, he handpicks his staff and players with the utmost care to build a championship-caliber team. However, he seems to have a weak spot for those with skills in multiple sports.

During the recent episode of Well Off Media on YouTube, Deion Sanders touched upon several topics, including his preference for a player. He explained his likeness to dual sports players or those who act as dual threats on the gridiron.

“I like athletes who play dual Sports… So, you’re a dual sports guy or even a kid who plays both ways, what else you gonna get to do? Who else understands it?” said Sanders, adding, “We going to let you ride with it. That’s right…you can play both ways. I want you to play both ways. I’m going to let you ride with it.”

These insights by Sanders are nothing but a reflection of his own career in both football and baseball. Not only does he understand the grind, he also promises to support these players in building their skills.

Deion ‘triple threat’ Sanders was a gem during his stint in the NFL, bringing his cornerback, wide receiver, and return specialist skills single-handedly. In his 14 seasons with various clubs, he immaculately served all roles from 1989 to 2005. Years later, he is now resolved on passing the baton to interested players, including his two-way weapon, Travis Hunter.

Deion Sanders Appreciates Travis Hunter for His Dual Threat Abilities

Travis Hunter, who excels at both cornerback and wide receiver, gained popularity in Boulder after joining Deion Sanders from Jackson State. The 2023 Consensus All-American will get his first chance to declare for the draft in 2025, and Coach Prime believes there’s an issue the NFL needs to address before that and let athletes like Travis play ‘both ways’. He said,

“NFL got a problem. What are you going to draft them as? And he’s got to play both ways cause he has value on both sides of the ball,” With Sanders’ Coaching Staff quipping, “The more you can do in the NFL, that just elevates the bag.”

The Buffaloes are locked in for the 2024 season with a major overall in both the coaching lounge and the roster. They must at least secure a Bowl game this year, as last year’s 4-8 record hasn’t impressed a lot of folks. Looking ahead to 2025, Deion will lose two of his crucial weapons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who are poised to declare for the draft. If Travis also declares, it wouldn’t be very crazy to see Coach Prime transition to the NFL alongside them.