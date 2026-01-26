Cardi B Strangely Celebrates Patriots’ Super Bowl Run With Hilarious Mike Vrabel and Robert Kraft Posts

The New England Patriots’ unlikely march to the Super Bowl has been one of the stories of the season. A team that won just three games last year is now reaching the pinnacle with club legend and first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, creating a genuine feel-good narrative. But it is not just the on-field progress that has people talking in New England.

Advertisement

Off the field, the Patriots have found a voice in Stefon Diggs’ girlfriend, Cardi B, who has fully leaned into her role as one of the team’s most vocal celebrity cheerleaders during this postseason run. After New England’s gritty 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, Cardi flooded social media with her unhinged Instagram Stories.

One of those posts shows the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker taking photos of Vrabel and another of team owner Robert Kraft. Both are dressed in suits, and she edited them in peak Cardi B fashion.

She slapped oversized diamond chains around their necks, iced out Kraft’s teeth, and gold-plated Vrabel’s grin. The absurd edits were paired with songs by Blueface and Youngboy, two rappers one would least associate with Vrabel and Kraft.

CARDI B. ON INSTAGRAM: ICED OUT MIKE VRABEL AND ROBERT KRAFT pic.twitter.com/TOvGiWb7Fd — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 26, 2026

That said, Cardi’s excitement on social media isn’t just performative. She has been emotionally invested in this season, particularly because of Diggs’ journey. Following the AFC Championship win, she spoke candidly from the field about how proud she was of the Patriots WR, praising the behind-the-scenes work that fueled his comeback year.

“I’m feeling very excited, very happy for him, very proud of him,” Cardi said, reflecting on Stefon’s road back from a torn ACL. She walked through the grind she witnessed firsthand, watching him go from his first steps running again to joining a new team and now heading to the Super Bowl. “They’ve been working day in and day out,” she added, extending that praise to the entire Patriots locker room.

When asked what truly fueled Diggs’ resurgence, Cardi B didn’t hesitate. “Discipline, discipline and work,” she said, before adding, “It’s not like, oh, you wake up, and you’re great. It’s discipline… going to bed early, waking up early, not missing one day of work. Nothing.”

That discipline showed up all season. Despite modest numbers in the AFC Championship Game, recording five catches for 17 yards, Diggs finished the year as the Patriots’ leading receiver, hauling in 85 receptions for 1,013 yards while playing all 17 games. More importantly, he delivered when it mattered the most, helping New England survive three straight playoff road games to reach football’s biggest stage.

Cardi also admitted her relationship with football has changed because of this run. Once a self-described baseball-first fan, being a proud Red Sox supporter, she’s now fully embraced the Patriots’ world. “It’s kind of cool that we’re keeping it in New England,” she said, smiling as she soaked in the moment.

Cardi B life as a football girlie going well @iamcardib Our 1-on-1 chat as Stefon Diggs “hard work and discipline” journey leads him to Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vJnpEFl2rA — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 26, 2026

For Patriots fans, Cardi’s enthusiasm must be infectious. But for rival fans, the spotlight on the rapper may give them PTSD from the Taylor Swift mania last year. Safe to say, if the Patriots do end up winning the Super Bowl next month, we will have to hear and read a whole lot of Cardi B, for if her IG Stories are any indication, the celebrations are far from over.