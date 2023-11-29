Jeff Saturday & Rgiii Just Can’t Stop Praising Jalen Hurts After His Win Against Bills: “This Man Is on a Mission”

The Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts recently scripted a breathtaking win against the Buffalo Bills. This showdown was more of a display of the star QB’s talent than just a usual game, as his capabilities throughout the game were phenomenal. He tallied a career-high five touchdowns in the game and one of them was the game-winning OT touchdown. It was a 12-yard rushing TD with only two minutes on the clock that secured this narrowing victory.

The football world, including commentators Jeff Saturday and RGIII, took notice. They were effusive in his praise, marveling at Hurts’ focus and drive. Griffin even questioned if Hurts is now the key to carrying the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

Highlighting Hurts’ reaction after a game-tying field goal, RGIII noted his dissatisfaction with anything less than a touchdown, a clear sign of a man singularly focused on winning. While emphasizing the Eagles QB’s impressive performance, RGIII remarked,

“This man is on a mission singularly focused, and no one’s going to stop him. Four of the five touchdowns he had in the game – the second half, this guy is unbelievable.”

Jeff Saturday expressed his admiration for Hurts’ methodical approach to the game. He observed that the Eagles’ scoring drives were not just about quick plays but about methodical, strategic advancements. He further mentioned, “By the way, let’s talk about who they just beat right: they beat the Chiefs, they beat the Bills, and they beat the Cowboys.”

Jalen Hurts’ Mantra of Excellence

Even after such a great win against the Bills, Hurts was quick to point out that he still hasn’t played at the highest level yet. This form of self-criticism is rare and commendable. It isn’t just about winning; it’s about constant improvement, never settling for ‘good enough’.

In his own words, Hurts reflected on the team’s performance and personal goals: “I have not executed to the level of my standard.“It is this mindset that drives great athletes to become legends. Hurts understands that to be the best, one must never be satisfied with the status quo. Hurts expressed that his team has performed phenomenally, but they still need to up their game in order to stay as one of the top seeds, and maybe not repeat last season’s mistakes.

As the season progresses, one thing is surely written already. Jalen Hurts‘ performance and talent are a witness of his excellence on and off the field. The Eagles have already secured a playoff spot, so it will be fascinating to see if the star QB can manage to clinch those 3 crucial wins to reach this year’s Super Bowl.