“I Have My Mom”: Shedeur Sanders Calls Pilar Sanders the ‘Special Woman’ in His Life

Twelve years after her divorce from Deion Sanders, Pilar Sanders continues to play a significant role in son Shedeur’s personal life. While Shedeur once admitted that seeing his parents walk together would be like “World War III,” he has consistently expressed tremendous love and respect for his parents.

During his Tuesday appearance on the 2Legendary podcast, host Darius Sanders asked Shedeur a personal question on behalf of a fan. In the Fan Time segment, Shedeur was asked, “Does he have a special woman in his life?”

“Yes, I have my mom,” Shedeur responded with honesty, highlighting mom Pilar’s role in his life—perhaps also subtly confirming that he was single, which may have been the real intention behind the fan question.

With his focus on college football and now his NFL aspirations, Shedeur is prioritizing football and family over relationships. Beyond Pilar, the two other important women in Shedeur’s life are his sisters, Shelomi Sanders and Deiondra Sanders, who have yet to appear on his 2Legendary podcast.

Meanwhile, last week was more meaningful for Shedeur, as he celebrated his 23rd birthday in New Orleans while attending the Celebrity Flag Football matchup leading up to the Super Bowl LIX.

During that special day, mom Pilar surprised him with a heartfelt tribute on social media, posting a video with Shedeur and captioning it, “23 years ago today, I brought a Legendary Soul into this earthly realm.”

A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

Fans reacted warmly, with one commenting, “Love this dad-mom moment,” while others praised Pilar for “doing a great job” as a mother. Just two days later, Pilar once again showed her devotion to her children, celebrating her son Shilo’s birthday with another touching Instagram post.

That said, despite the love in his family, Shedeur has also acknowledged the challenges that came with his parents’ separation. He previously revealed on his podcast that he had to attend separate Thanksgiving dinners with his mom and dad and was not proud of it.

However, credit goes to both Deion and Pilar for their respective roles in his journey so far. Deion has shaped Shedeur’s football career, molding him into a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Pilar continues to provide emotional support, which is perhaps why Shedeur refers to her as the “special woman” in his life.