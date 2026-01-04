Should Shedeur Sanders Be Blamed for the Browns Potentially Firing Kevin Stefanski? NFL Analyst Weighs In

The 2025 season wraps up this Sunday, which means Black Monday is coming just as fast. It’s that dreaded day (although some celebrate it) when multiple head coaches lose their jobs, usually five or six, sometimes more. This year, one of the loudest noises is around Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, whose seat appears scorching hot with the season finale looming.

Advertisement

Many around the league believe that even if Cleveland beats the Bengals on Sunday, Stefanski could still be shown the door. In five seasons, he owns a 44-56 record with two winning seasons and two playoff appearances. That resume isn’t really terrible. On top of that, the Browns had tied their future to quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022, and that bet has gone sideways due to repeated injuries.

And beyond quarterback, the roster has dealt with instability at several key positions, rarely catching a break. So if a firing does come, where does the blame land? Some have floated rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the main reason Stefanski could get the boot, as the rookie has done his part to quiet critics after being heavily doubted by Stefanski himself early on. Well, Emmanuel Acho is not buying that angle.

According to Acho, if Stefanski is fired, the responsibility falls squarely on the head coach and how he handled the quarterback situation. Even setting the Watson situation aside and the Joe Flacco trade to a divisional rival this season, Acho questioned why Stefanski drafted two quarterbacks in the same class. In his view, that approach lacked a clear plan.

“The fact of the matter is, Stafanski was gone the moment they drafted Dillion Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders. If we’re being honest, he was gone then,” Acho said on Speakeasy, before adding,

“I don’t think he’s the one that drafted Dillion Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders. But if indeed, he was the one that drafted Dillion Gabriel ahead of Shedeur Sanders, then you can’t draft Shedeur Sanders because now, you look like an idiot.”

Acho went further, saying that starting Gabriel ahead of Sanders only made the mistake worse. Stefanski needed to pick a lane: either commit to Sanders or do not draft him at all. Trying to straddle both decisions only muddied the waters, Acho added.

“If you start Shedeur over Gabriel, why the hell did you draft Gabriel? And if you don’t start Shedeur over Gabriel, then you end up in the position you end up this year. Why the hell are you starting Gabriel over Shedeur? He was in a lose-lose situation the moment he made that decision. The draft is what got Kevin Stefanski fired,” Acho concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshow)

Acho makes some solid points, but Stefanski deserves a bit of a break here. Sure, he messed up the draft, but it’s not like all the other teams were chasing Shedeur before the Browns picked him up in the fifth round, maybe except the Ravens. There was so much uncertainty around the Colorado product, and when he showed promise, Stefanski was the one to elevate the rookie as the starter for the rest of the season.

With an unstable roster like the Browns have and a rookie playing big roles, it wouldn’t be surprising if Stefanski doesn’t get fired.

But if he does get the boot, at 43, with two Coach of the Year nods already in the bag, it won’t be long before he finds another team to lead. And if he doesn’t end up with terrible ownership like the Haslam family, he’ll surely survive and thrive.