Steelers News: Kevin Durant Weighs In on the Future of Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin

The king is dead. Long live the king? Mike Tomlin ruled over the Pittsburgh Steelers for nearly two decades. But one day after his team’s humbling 30-6 Wild Card loss to the Texans, the King of the Steel City decided to step down and relinquish his throne. Now, the question becomes what’s next for the Steelers.

After the Texans’ loss, most around the NFL world assumed that Tomlin would return, while Aaron Rodgers would not. But instead, it was Tomlin who gave a tearful goodbye to his team on Tuesday. Rodgers was one of many emotional Steelers who could only muster up, “I’m sorry,” as they embraced following the goodbye speech. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo detailed the moment in an excellent piece.

From that story, it’s clear that the fans’ lack of patience with Tomlin was not shared by his players. They loved him. Rodgers especially. The quarterback came to Pittsburgh specifically to play for Tomlin. With the Steelers now staring at a potential rebuild, the fit no longer feels right for Rodgers either. If he plays again in 2026, it likely will not be in Pittsburgh.

It’s such big news, however, that even NBA stars are being asked about Rodgers and Tomlin and what’s next for the Hall of Fame duo. Rockets forward Kevin Durant said that he was inspired by Rodgers’ dedication and love for the game, giving the QB his flowers for what could be the final time.

“This man’s 41 still giving himself to the game. That’s how I look at it. And if he comes back and plays, that’d be amazing. But if not, he had what, 21 years in the league? C’mon man, that’s a generational athlete in my opinion. Somebody can last that long at that high of a level at that position, that’s incredible,” Durant said on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams.

While Adams was skeptical about whether the public would see any of Rodgers once he retires from the NFL, Durant seemed to think that Rodgers would still pop into the spotlight from time to time.

What we can probably say with confidence is that whatever he does, Rodgers is not going to go into punditry. He’s not going on First Take and First Things First. However, Durant believes Coach T might be headed down the television route.

“I would love to see him on Monday Night Football in the studio. I just like seeing coaches up in the studio like that. I love what Jon Gruden does on YouTube, breaking down the game in detail, I would love to see him do something like that. Bill Belichick did that before he went to UNC.”

KD wants Mike Tomlin on MNF in studio.. on @espn . How about First Take? pic.twitter.com/RZQEzx2nQq — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 15, 2026

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said that he doesn’t believe Tomlin will be returning to the sidelines in the near future. Rooney suggested Tomlin will want to spend more time with his family. Whether that allows him to fit in some time on TV remains to be seen.

There’s no doubt people would thoroughly enjoy his Tomlin-isms, whether he’s saying them from a press conference or an ESPN set.