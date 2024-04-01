Sister Deiondra Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Splurging on a $100,000 Cybertruck Despite Already Possessing a Rolls Royce and a Maybach

The highest-paid college football athlete title comes with its perks, and Shedeur Sanders doesn’t mind splurging a fraction of that wealth on a new whip. The Buffaloes star, who is currently valued at $4.7 million in NIL, recently acquired Tesla’s latest marvel, a Cybertruck, which starts at $80k but his version comes at a price tag of approx $110k. It’s reportedly the first Cyberbeast, the most expensive version of the Cybertruck, in Colorado. With this acquisition, Shedeur now boasts a total of seven cars, and as it turns out, his sister, Deiondra, wants a bite.

Advertisement

An Instagram page for sports-related content, OvertimeSZN, recently shared a brief clip of Shedeur busting a move in front of his new whip. They also mentioned in the caption about the star QB flaunting his other toys in the past — a Rolce Royce and a Maybach, to be exact. Nonetheless, Shedeur’s sister, Deiondra, with a hint of jealousy, urged her younger brother to let her snag one from the garage. She playfully wrote in the comments,

“At this point my brother just having his way lol let me hold a car my boy [loudly crying face emoji] [tears of joy emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [weary face emoji]“

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that this interaction is nothing but a playful banter session from Shedeur’s eldest sister. The former real estate broker isn’t messing around when it comes to diving into business ventures and has a strong media presence with over 300k followers on Instagram and about 31k on YouTube. She, however, wouldn’t be too unhappy if Shedeur hooked her up with one of his posh cars.

Shedeur Sanders Recently Added Another Truck to His Collection

With his latest addition, Shedeur reportedly now has a total of seven cars. Earlier in March, the Sanders brothers — Deion Jr., Shilo, and Shedeur — joined hands with an automotive dealership, Truck Ranch, which generously provided them with swanky trucks. Shilo and Shedeur each received a RAM 1500 TRX, the starting price of which is $98,335. Deion Sanders Jr., on the other hand, got himself a Ford F-150 Raptor Truck, which starts at approximately $80k.

But it doesn’t end there, as Shedeur treated himself to a $350,000 Rolce Royce Cullinan, as per Sportskeeda. His garage also boasts a Mercedes Maybach, which apparently came with a NIL deal he signed last year. Furthermore, Shedeur’s toy collection includes a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, has already made it abundantly clear that his QB son is set to declare for the draft in 2025. Should the Buffaloes conclude the 2024 season with at least a Bowl Game appearance, it’s highly likely that the 22-year-old shot-caller will get picked in the first or second round. And if that happens, his garage will surely see a few more additions.