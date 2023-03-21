Having a Net Worth of $1 Million, Tom Brady’s Rumored Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Revealed Details of Her First ‘Shady Job’

Veronika Rajek, the renowned model who hails from Slovakia, has quickly become a massive name in the States. While the Brady dating rumors have surely played a part in that, Rajek’s enchanting looks are the main reason why several brands are running behind the Instagram sensation.

Rajek, who started her modeling career at the tender age of 14, used to be a track and field athlete as a kid. However, as time progressed, she decided to change her career path and it would be fair to say that she made the right choice as she now possesses a handsome net worth of over $1 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Veronika Rajek talks in detail about her first odd job

However, Veronika’s journey to the top hasn’t been that easy. Not long ago, Rajek made an appearance on the ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast where she talked in detailed about the odd jobs she had to do to earn a few bucks. When asked about her first ever job, Veronika chuckled a bit before finally revealing where she worked.

“Oh my God its so funny. I was working in a company which was making VR p*rn,” Veronika stated. “I was working like on the reception. They were all day watching p*rn in the other rooms and like making the glass things the VR sets. That was interesting like, you can watch p*rn on work,” she had added.

Veronika Rajek ain’t a boring model

Ryan Pownall, the host of ‘Pillow Talk’ podcast, in utter disbelief, reiterated everything Rajek said about her job to ensure that he heard it right. The conversation then shifted to watching adult content. Adding onto Ryan’s disbelief, Veronika said that she actually likes watching p*rn. “It’s my plan for Saturday night,” the model had claimed.

“I did not expect that,” Ryan shouted after hearing what Veronika said after which, the model made it clear that she isn’t one of those boring individuals who are totally opposed to trying out new stuff. The super fit model also went on to reveal that she is bis*xual.

Moreover, when asked if she ever dated a woman, Rajek claimed that she actually has. However, she went on to admit that those women eventually ended up breaking her heart. In recent times, the gorgeous model has been linked to NFL superstar Tom. However, given that Tom hasn’t responded to any of those rumors, a Brady-Rajek union seems highly unlikely.