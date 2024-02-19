“Told me He Was Gonna Murder Me”: Jonathan Feliciano Finally Responds to Jalen Carter’s Horrid Trash-Talking Allegations

The last few days have been extremely tough for the San Francisco 49ers. After losing the Super Bowl at the last second against the KC Chiefs, things internally seem to be a mess at the 49ers camp. The first shocker came in the form of Coach Shanahan firing DC Steve Wilks over a difference in vision. Things weren’t going too well for 49ers Guard Jon Feliciano either, as he got into several messy situations online.

The 49ers fanbase was left shocked when Eagles rookie Jalen Carter accused the 49ers player of bringing up his college car accident that ended up killing his teammate Devin Willock and Georgia team staffer Chandler LeCroy. However, Feliciano admitted to using Carter’s involvement in the fatal Jan. 2023 car crash of a Georgia teammate when trash-talking him but said he only mentioned it after Carter made the initial threats.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MongoFeliciano/status/1757568603333812623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

According to Feliciano, Carter had been taking the trash-talking a bit too far, involving his family and even taking things off the gridiron. The Chiefs rookie had allegedly been threatening to murder him and his children and started contacting his friends and family.

The 49ers guard further took responsibility for his actions but revealed that he’s taken the matter to the league and wants to be past the whole issue. However, that was not the end of the messy post-Super Bowl festivities for Feliciano, who had gotten into an awkward situation with his own teammate online.

Jon Feliciano Throws Teammate Under the Bus

Feliciano started the proceedings when he chose to reply to a tweet blaming right tackle Colton McKivitz for allowing Chris Jones an important third down in overtime. The 49ers guard replied to the tweet defending Colton, but inadvertently threw shade on the player who was supposed to be marking Jones.

Luckily for us, the suspense didn’t grow more as the mystery player turned out to be Spencer Burford. Burforf revealed himself as the man in question by replying to Jonathan’s tweet and expressing his disappointment at the chain of tweets. He hoped Feliciano to “get well soon” in a statement filled with passive aggressiveness and disappointment.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MongoFeliciano/status/1757089304072077437?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, the 49ers guard once more took accountability for his actions and blamed his hangover for his tweet. He accepted that he was being petty and miserable after the loss and ended up hurting Burford in the process. Things were truly messy for Feliciano, following the Super Bowl loss. His unlucky streak seemingly followed him out of Allegiant Stadium.