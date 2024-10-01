“I’m Not a Medical Expert”: Jason Kelce Weighs in on ‘Tua Tagovailoa Retirement’ Talks

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa took a brutal hit during week 2 game against the Bills, the QB’s health has become a major topic of contention. Former NFL stars Jason Kelce, Ryan Clark, and Marcus Spears sat down for the Monday Night Countdown to discuss whether it is time for the 26-year-old QB to say goodbye to the game.

While most experts believe that it is time for Tagovailoa to step back and not put his life at risk, Jason Kelce highlighted the biggest dilemma a player faces when met with such challenges. He modestly admitted:

“I’m not a medical expert.”

Kelce explained that individually, physical health is of utmost importance and cannot be compromised with. However, from a competitive perspective, no one is ever ready to hang their cleats. The former Eagle reflected on this sentiment by highlighting his own retirement. Jason admitted that saying goodbye to his favorite sport wasn’t an easy decision. However, he felt ready to move on after playing for 13 years and winning a Super Bowl.

The same cannot be said for the Dolphins QB though. Tagovailoa is yet to find a place in the sun under Dolphins’ banner. Hence, while the head injury might have halted his progress, there is a high chance that the signal caller will look to improve his fitness, instead of bidding adieu to the NFL.

Meanwhile, former NFL Safety Ryan Clark claimed that an NFL player’s body signals him when to step away from the game. Sharing his story from a decade ago, Clark recalled how his body could no longer handle the strain. So much so that he had to text his son on a Saturday morning and ask for help to open the door for the barber as Clark himself couldn’t manage it physically.

However, just like Kelce, Clark knows that Tua’s situation is different. Hence, he reiterated that Tagovailoa needs the space to take a call about his NFL future on his own terms. Moreover, to provide more context to the seriousness of the injury, former DE Marcus Spears, underlined the long-term consequences of Tua’s concussions.

Marcus Spears is concerned about Tua’s future

Spears reflected on how the mindset about concussions was completely different a while back from what it is now. “Rub some dirt on him,” was a common saying, Spears claimed, pointing fingers at the league’s old-school mentality. Players were expected to play despite injuries and the health consequences were brushed under the carpet.

However, times have surely changed. Now, concussions are not taken lightly, understanding the tragic effects they can have later in life. Spears understands that the monumental dilemma Tagovailoa is facing is not just about him making a comeback with the Miami Dolphins, but about what his life would look like years down the road.

“The fear of the monster that may come is what makes the decision so hard,” Spears explained, hinting at the risks of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other neurological conditions that Tua might have to endure if he keeps sustaining head injuries. It’ll be interesting to see how the Dolphins and Tua approach this issue as the season progresses.