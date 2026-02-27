Texans News: RB Joe Mixon’s Injury Situation Explained

Joe Mixon’s time in Houston appears to be nearing its end. As of late February, the Texans are widely expected to part ways with the veteran running back via a failed physical designation, a move that would clear $8.5 million in 2026 cap space.

Advertisement

At the same time, Houston is projected to be aggressive in the high-end running back market, with Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III viewed as a potential top target if he reaches free agency. But to understand how things reached this point, we have to go back a year.

In 2024, Mixon had an extremely productive season, having rushed for 1,016 yards, scored 11 touchdowns, and added 36 receptions in 14 matches. It was a strong debut season in Houston after his long run in Cincinnati.

Then, 2025 unraveled before it even began as Joe Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list in July 2025. While the designation confirmed that the RB’s injury occurred away from team activities, from then on, clarity was scarce.

Week after week, head coach DeMeco Ryans offered little detail, often saying there was “no update” or “no clarity.” Fans have since labeled the situation AWOL because of the lack of transparency.

Texans GM Nick Caserio later described the issue as a unique ‘medical condition,’ calling it a ‘freak’ foot injury sustained during an individual workout. He made a point to clarify that Mixon was not doing anything irresponsible like ‘cliff diving or riding snowmobiles.’ Still, the injury was complicated.

This led to fans coming up with their own theories, and many believed Mixon’s issues to be a lingering ankle issue from 2024, which was later described as a ‘complicated’ foot and ankle injury. However, the RB’s condition failed to improve throughout the season, and he ended up missing the entire 2025 campaign.

His absence also came with drama, as back in November 2025, Mixon publicly pushed back on reports suggesting he would miss the rest of the year, questioning how insiders seemed to know more about his health than he did. Ultimately, those reports proved accurate.

Complicating matters further, Mixon also reportedly sought treatment outside team facilities during his recovery. In February 2026, Caserio confirmed he recently underwent offseason surgery, though the exact procedure was not disclosed. As things stand, his status for 2026 is labeled a “moving target.”

Meanwhile, amid all this, a separate narrative has begun circulating on TikTok. One viral claim alleges that Joe Mixon injured his foot during extreme offseason activities, sought treatment from a third-party doctor, and underwent multiple surgeries after complications.

Rumors buzzing around Joe Mixon’s “freak” injury pic.twitter.com/A2THQelswr — Tomorrow’s Retro (@tomorrowsretro) February 27, 2026

That said, there is no confirmation reporting supporting that theory as the Texans’ top brass continues to maintain that the injury was a “freak” condition and not the result of reckless behavior.

To be fair, the Texans seemed to have moved way past Mixon’s issues, mainly because the roster outlook has shifted. In the 2025 season, Woody Marks rushed for 703 yards in 2025, even though he is viewed more as a complementary back. Jawhar Jordan also showed flashes but has not established himself as a feature runner.

Safe to say, the Texans are expected to have a new runner in the backfield come next season.