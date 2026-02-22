“We’ve Forgiven Him for That”: Tom Brady Takes Subtle Dig at Lifelong New York Jets Fan During CardVault Event

Throughout the past several years, New York Jets fans have been forced to accept that there will often be more heartbreaks than heroics when it comes to their favorite team. Thankfully, they’ve at least been able to find some solace in the fact that the man who was responsible for the majority of their misfortune, Tom Brady, is no longer competing.

Having won 31 of his 39 total outings against the Jets, many jokingly regard the former New England Patriot as the unofficial owner of the New York franchise, and during his most recent encounter with a lifelong Jets fan at the opening of his latest CardVault store located in San Francisco, California, Brady was sure to remind him of that.

“It’s okay. We’ve forgiven him for that,” Brady cracked when introduced to one of the hobby’s biggest collectors, who just so happened to also be a New York super fan. “I respect the hell out of you,” the fan prefaced.

“But, you’ve put me through a lot. And now we’re in the same industry, we’re in the hobby together. I want to love you, but if we’re gonna do business together, we’ve got to handle this gentlemanly and kind of get past what we’ve been through and let bygones be bygones. So, I actually brought a sympathy card for you to sign.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion then proceeded to sign the sympathy card with a blue pen and a beaming smile, suggesting that his thrashing of the Jets was always business and never personal. Of course, it’ll never make up for the decades’ worth of trauma that he caused for the AFC East, but at least it’s a start.

This comes just a few months after the former quarterback famously took a dig at Jets fans during the unveiling of his 12-foot-tall bronze statue outside of Gillette Stadium. “In the end, this statue isn’t just for Pats fans,” Brady noted. “It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year, probably in the second quarter, maybe the third.”

Given the fact that the Patriots were able to return to the Super Bowl this year while sweeping the Jets in the regular season yet again, it looks as if the misery is set to continue in New York. So while it certainly helps to no longer have to see Brady’s face on Sunday afternoons, it doesn’t seem as if there’s any end in sight for one of the most faithful and patient fan bases in all of professional sports.