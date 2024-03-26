Tom Brady Once Let His Intrusive Thoughts Win & Tried Getting a High-Five From a Ref After Scoring a TD

Seven Super Bowl Rings. It is a staggering achievement that certainly requires a moment of reflection to fully comprehend. Tom Brady has stood out as a consistent, unmatched power in a league that is filled with doubts. He was always recognized for his unwavering confidence and remained focused on winning until the game was over. However, there were moments when even he attempted something unconventional.

During a crucial playoff game against the New Orleans Saints in 2021, Tom Brady scored yet another vital touchdown by running up the middle and crossing the goal line. The score, followed by the subsequent PAT, gave the Buccaneers a 10-point advantage.

Following his touchdown, Brady jumped around in enthusiasm and accepted his teammates’ congratulations before heading toward the sideline. On his way, he hilariously tried to give a high-five to the official, but the official was in no mood to respond. Take a look at the video posted on YouTube by Highlight Heaven.

Even though nobody enjoys being rejected for a high five, the referee made the correct choice by not participating in the gesture after the touchdown. It would have reflected poorly on the referee and the video could have gone viral as evidence of some tomfoolery.

Now, considering Brady’s mindset at the time, he had every right to be happy, as his Buccaneers clinched a spot in the NFC Championship Game with a 30-20 victory in New Orleans.

Although the team started off with a strong defense, Brady’s leadership led them to win with 199 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a crucial one-yard sneak. The Buccaneers made a comeback in the last part of the game, scoring 17 points in a row to secure the victory.

Tom Brady Once Admitted To His Unruly Conduct On The Field And Interactions With Referees

Tom Brady confessed in 2022, during his weekly SiriusXM radio show, that he frequently participates in unsportsmanlike behavior, such as trash-talking other teams and referees. He jokingly admitted to being a nuisance to them adding that referees might have overlooked more of his actions because of the reputation he built over the years.

“They probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call. I’m kind of a pain in their a*s, in case you don’t already know that.” Brady had said, per Sports Illustrated.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion further explained that he didn’t get as many roughing-the-passer penalties as some fans think he does. Brady also pointed out that he couldn’t remember the last time he had been penalized for roughing the passer. All in all, it would be fair to say that the GOAT, at least a few times, did let his intrusive thoughts win. However, given that he has won more titles than any single franchise in the NFL history, he definitely deserved a few leeways here and there.