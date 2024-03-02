Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors: Is Jerry Jones & Co. Looking to Move On From This Notable Wide Receiver?

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to make Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history, with an annual salary of more than $60 million. Hence, the front office has to make a few difficult decisions, like trimming the roster to add a few explosive weapons for the 2024 season. According to JPA Football, there are speculations at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, indicating that Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup could soon be up for grabs. The club is said to be weighing the options of trading or releasing the wide receiver.

Michael Gallup’s trade rumors for cost-saving reasons have been widely anticipated, with the Cowboys having the opportunity to free up $9.5 million in cap space and $4.4 million in dead money if he is given the boot post-June 1. They do have another option in hand — to discuss adjusting the salary. However, after Gallup’s ACL injury and a downturn in performance, it seems highly unlikely.

The actual difference between his setback and Dak Prescott’s successful season complicates the decision on Gallup’s future with Jerry Jones’ franchise. During the NFL Scouting Combine, the Cowboys owner carefully chose not to provide any direct comments on Michael Gallup’s situation. He was a hot topic as it was reported that a meeting with his agent occurred last Thursday. Jones said,

“We don’t have a decision that we would like to talk about right now. It’s one that we will be going over with him. Nothing we would say without him being involved. We need to sit down and go over stuff with him before we talk about what we’re going to do with him.”

Gallup was considered one of the NFL’s top receivers under pressure, but it’s the injury that is causing worries. The Cowboys are currently reflecting on the situation, keeping the decision about Gallup’s future with the team uncertain for now.

Dallas Cowboys WR Options in Free Agency

The Cowboys are discreetly exploring options for additional talent despite their strong wide receiver depth chart. The one reason we know is that they need to make adjustments to have a better cap space. CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions in 2023, is the focal point of the offense, alongside Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup, and emerging third-round pick Jalen Tolbert. The team is looking for a cost-effective option to support Lamb and Cooks.

Expected to be a free agent, Michael Thomas was once seen as a top player in the NFL. He excelled at moving the chain during his best years with the New Orleans Saints. Although the 6-foot-3, 212-pound wide receiver is a dominant force, he has only scored five touchdowns in the past four seasons and has been dealing with frequent injuries, even missing the entire 2021 season. However, he could be an affordable option for the Cowboys, as he fits well with their offensive approach.

If the America’s Team looks for a significant upgrade for the position, they could consider 26-year-old star wideout Michael Pittman Jr. The price tag could be high, but adding Pittman to the team alongside CeeDee Lamb would solidify their offense. The strategic move could make them one of the most formidable offenses given the flexibility they have with non-high-priced players at Tight End and Running Back.

Mike Evans shimmered in the 2023 season, with outstanding performances for the Buccaneers on their road to the Super Bowl. He earned a Pro Bowl spot with his 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. Pairing the 6-foot-5, 230-pound WR with CeeDee Lamb could create the NFL’s best wide-receiver duo in the 2024 season. Strategic budgeting could indeed make this pairing feasible for the Cowboys, despite potential financial constraints.