Stephen A. Smith Believes Patrick Mahomes Embarrassed Himself With the Outburst During Loss To the Bills

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid expressed frustration with officials after the Chiefs’ 20-17 loss to the Bills. Mahomes was visibly upset after the final drive and it soon became a trend on social media. Such a display of discontent led Stephen A. Smith to believe that the star quarterback embarrassed himself in front of the NFL world.

Soon after the game, fans believed Mahomes’ excessive complaining about a clear offside penalty did not look good on him. They even labeled him as a ‘crybaby’. Stephen A Smith, in a segment on First Take, emphasized the receiver Kadarius Toney being clearly offside. He even highlighted the concerning 33 passes dropped by the Chiefs receivers this year.

“Patrick Mahomes may be the greatest quarterback we’ve ever seen. It’s the first time in his career I’ve seen him embarrass himself,” said Stephen A. Smith.

Even Shannon Sharpe pointed out holding Kadarius Toney accountable for mistakes in agreement with Stephen A. Smith. Toney even had a fumble in the game before his offside call. Stephen acknowledged Andy Reid’s offensive genius but criticized the receivers for making life tough for the champions. He noted a lack of synchronization with Patrick Mahomes, resulting in his career-low average of 261.4 passing yards per game.

“Why the h*ll are these receivers this bad? There is no way around it. Everywhere you turn collectively, guys are dropping passes. They’re not on the same page with Patrick Mahomes in terms of running routes,” the NFL Analyst added.

Stephen A. Smith concludes by emphatically criticizing the Chiefs’ receivers for dropped passes, running wrong routes, and even lining up inaccurately. He questions the coaching staff’s handling, highlighting the repeated letdown by the receivers.

Patrick Mahomes Ended Up Regretting His Outburst Against the Bills

Patrick Mahomes expressed regret for his sideline outburst and postgame interaction with Josh Allen. The two-time Super Bowl champion acknowledged the need for a more composed response as he reflected on the post-game incident. He even recognized the inappropriateness of reacting negatively towards officials or anyone in life in an interview with 610 Sports Radio.

“Obviously you don’t want to react that way; I mean, I care, man. I love it — I love this game, and I love my teammates. I want to go out there and put everything on the line to win, but obviously, you can’t do that, can’t be that way toward officials or really anybody in life,” Patrick said.

Mahomes expressed regret for his behavior towards Josh Allen after the game, owning up that Allen had no role in the disputed call. The quarterback was caught on camera criticizing the call which he admitted was correct. However, he emphasized the rarity of such calls in the NFL. Patrick pointed out the importance of learning from mistakes to become a better person while reflecting on the incident.