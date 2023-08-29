‘Notorious’ Antonio Brown’s Latest CTE Tweet Sets Social Media on Fire; “Bro on His Kayne Wave Again”

Antonio Brown has been amusing fans with his interesting public acts, especially after packing his bags from the NFL. His laundry list of michiefs has made many wonder about his mental health, but this time, AB has taken to Twitter himself to disclose his battle with CTE.

Advertisement

There has been no proven evidence to his statement since CTE is never diagnosed during a person’s lifetime and can only be detected after one’s demise. But apparently, AB mentioned that he is not in good shape lately. And many fans certainly believed him considering his long history of shenanigans.

Antonio Brown Opens Up About His CTE

Antonio Brown recently erupted on Twitter, in which he called out analysts and reporters for constantly nagging him about his personal life. This came days after TMZ reported that the Miami-Dade County court had ordered the arrest of the former NFL WR over unpaid child support of $15,000.

Advertisement

A week after the report, Antonio Brown took to Twitter blaming Bro Bible’s Dov Kleiman for a factually incorrect report which was instead exclusively reported by TMZ. Later after his exchange, AB made a tweet that left netizens stunned. “My CTE acting up F*ck all y’all whoever played on my name,” he wrote.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1696137135663755561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WCS_Talk/status/1696225893008687605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His Tweet had 4.4 million impressions, and many were left praying while others made jokes about it. “Praying for you bro,” one fan said. While another joked, “Bro on his Kanye wave again.” It appeared as if AB was having a breakdown from all the negative media presence that has been developed, especially over the period of one and a half years.

AB Calls Out Media For Portraying Him in a Bad Light

Not only that, AB even mentioned other NFL analysts and how they shaped his presence over the masses. In one of his tweets, he put up a video featuring Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith, and Rich Eisen talking about AB’s mischiefs with the caption, “Calling someone crazy is the easiest way to get people to not believe someone! #Stoic”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AB84/status/1696150160391221458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While in another tweet, AB wrote, “Calling me crazy but not leaving me alone is crazier.” It wasn’t clear what was the exact reason behind the former NFL WR’s outburst on the analysts and reporters. However, looking at his regular shenanigans, one can’t really blame the analysts for speaking out against Brown.