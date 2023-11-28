Stephen A. Smith Claims Josh Allen’s Top-Tier Status Has Started To Fade: “It Does Come Down To You Winning”

Sep 17, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gives an interview after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills faced a tough 37-34 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, raising concerns about quarterback Josh Allen and the impact of his performances. This defeat added to the Bills’ 0-6 overtime record with Allen as the quarterback. This made it the most losses without a win or tie in overtime games by a starting quarterback.

Appearing on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ episode, Stephen A Smith was asked, whether he still sees Josh Allen as a top-tier quarterback in the league. Smith without any hesitation said, “I think that he is, but I think that ultimately it’s fading.”

He further explains that Josh Allen still has great abilities and skill sets. He even took his game against Philly to point out how Allen still put on a show. However, in the end, the greatness is evaluated with results that Allen produces so less of. “It does come down to you winning,” Smith added.

Shannon Sharpe on the other hand also didn’t hold back in expressing his unbiased view as he gave insights on Josh Allen’s current standing in the league. Sharpe said,

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a team face 22 third downs, and he converted 13 of them. He was sensational, but at the end of the day even though you put up sensational numbers you got to finish the deal. You got the ball first, you got to finish it off, you got to.”

The Bills’ loss to the Eagles featured a series of mistakes, from penalties and missed field goals. The quarterback’s ability to convert on third downs and put up impressive numbers is impressive, but the narrative around his top-tier status is taking a heavy toll because the team is not getting the desired results.

Stephen A. Smith Compares Josh Allen to Justin Herbert

NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith drew parallels between Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, highlighting their impressive physical attributes but noting the struggle to secure crucial wins. Smith pointed out,

“Justin Herbert would be an example, not a great example at this particular moment in time, but an example nevertheless.”

Both quarterbacks, known for their strong arms and skill sets, find themselves on the outside looking in as other players elevate their performance when it matters most. Smith noted the changing perspective on Allen, stating,

“When I look at Josh Allen, it’s no longer enough to just see you put up spectacular numbers, but your team wins. We’re going to look at you in a different light because we once had Super Bowl aspirations for you.”

The gist of Smith’s analysis suggests that individual brilliance needs to translate into team success, especially when considering quarterbacks who have high expectations in the league.