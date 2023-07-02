“Best Person, Best Leader”: Dak Prescott Draws High Praise From Former Dallas QB Coach Kellen Moore

Since his entry into the NFL in 2016, Dak Prescott’s journey has been an interesting one. Despite not yet securing a Super Bowl victory, Prescott has garnered immense respect from teammates and coaching staff within the Dallas Cowboys organization. Having played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys, Dak has been selected to play two Pro Bowls(2016, 2018), has won the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award(2016), and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award(2022).

Advertisement

Adding another feather to his cap, Dak recently, received high praise from former Dallas QB coach Kellen Moore about his character and leadership. Speaking on The Season with Peter Schrager, Moore emphasized the significance of Prescott’s work ethic and dedication to the team. He referred to Prescott as a true leader, highlighting his commitment to arrive early and stay late, setting an example for his teammates.

While a Lombardi trophy has eluded him thus far, Dak Prescott has a reputation as a top-tier quarterback that extends beyond his on-field accomplishments. His character, work ethic, and leadership qualities make him deserving of the high praise he receives from former coaches like Kellen Moore.

Advertisement

Former Dallas QB Coach Kellen Moore Reflects on Dak Prescott’s Early Days

Kellen Moore, who served as the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator until 2022 before joining the Los Angeles Chargers, shared his perspective on Dak Prescott’s rise to prominence on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast. Moore claimed, “I was still getting a lot of reps as the No. 2 at the time. The fourth day: an offensive lineman gets pushed back and falls back on my leg, I break my ankle”. Moore recalled Prescott seizing the opportunity to take numerous practice reps and subsequently impressed during the preseason games.

The OC vividly described Prescott’s debut in the L.A. Coliseum against the Rams. “He goes out there and just is dealing. It was incredible,” Moore continued. The following week in Seattle, when starter Tony Romo’s back issues flared up, Prescott once again stepped up. “Dak rolls out there and deals again,” recalled Moore.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1675317479768305664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Moore reminisced about the events that led to Prescott’s emergence, it highlighted the role of circumstances and timing in shaping a player’s career. Referring to Dak as the best person and the best leader, Moore expressed his satisfaction with the team’s realization of his abilities, stating, “we figured out that Dak was really, really good. I’m glad we did”.

A Crucial Season Ahead for Dak Prescott After a Challenging 2022

Dak Prescott’s performance during the 2022 season didn’t reach the statistical heights of his previous campaigns. Though the Dallas Cowboys still consider him their go-to player who guarantees success on the field.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MarkDsCorner/status/1596036138204303360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



In what can be called a lowdown 2022 season, Prescott still managed to rake up some respectable stat lines. In regular season games, he completed 66.2 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,860 yards, career-high 15 interceptions, and 23 touchdowns. He could only feature in 12 games due to a fractured thumb injury suffered during the Week 1 game against the Buccaneers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Outlaw_CowboyFB/status/1666592197481832449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Prescott’s numbers may have fallen short of expectations given his stature as a quarterback, it’s also crucial that the circumstances surrounding his season are also taken into consideration. Nevertheless, with the upcoming season starting to take shape, one can say that 2023 could be a “make or break” year for Dak Prescott.