Super Bowl food & appetizers: Tom Brady impresses foodies & chef Nick DiGiovanni with his list of Super Bowl party essentials

After 23 incredible seasons and 7 Super Bowl championship wins, Tom Brady finally retired from the sport a few days ago. Brady has a knack for surprising his admirers. He hints that he is going to do something and ends up doing the exact opposite. That’s just who he is.

Last year, Tom had announced his retirement from the sport after crashing out of the playoffs. However, in a matter of weeks, he announced his un-retirement and went back into the competition. It didn’t really prove to be a good decision for Tom as almost everything fell apart for him after that.

Brady’s FTX investment went down the drain, his marriage with Gisele came to an end and even his numbers in the 2022 season weren’t up to the mark. However, he wasn’t showing any signs of calling it quits even after the end of the regular season which had even sparked trade rumors.

Now when Brady has retired for hopefully the final time, he can afford to sit down like us with a truck load of food and watch the Chiefs and Eagles take on each other during coming Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Tom Brady wants to have wings, chill & pigs in a blanket while watching Super Bowl LVII

THE 7x Super Bowl champion might actually consider going bonkers with fried food as his playing days are over. Recently, Tom made an appearance in famous YouTube chef Nick DiGiovanni’s video in which he listed the food items he might indulge in during the Chiefs vs Eagles game on Sunday.

Nick started the video by claiming that he would choose food over football any day which didn’t please Brady. “Hold on Nick, pump the brakes,” was Brady’s response when Nick claimed that the best part about Super Bowl isn’t football, but the delicious food.

“I know you don’t typically get to sit down for a Super Bowl feast but if you did and it was a big cheat diet, what would be on the list,” Nick then asked Tom and it would be fair to say that the champion QB’s response will make a lot of foodies really glad.

“Wings, pizza, nachos, Buffalo chicken dip, pigs in a blanket, maybe some block and maybe some Chili,” Brady answered. Now that’s a feast that can make anyone agree with Nick that food might actually the best part of the Super Bowl. Do you agree?

