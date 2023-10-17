Surpassing the Likes of Josh Allen & Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa Has the Likeliest Odds to Win MVP, Alongside Patrick Mahomes

Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After a tumultuous 2022 season, Tua Tagovailoa seems to be making an explosive comeback. The Dolphins’ QB has been consistently performing well this season and has even surpassed Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts to top the MVP predictions since early on in the season.

As we go into Week 7, Tua stands #1 in passer rating, pass yards, and pass TDs. With a few enormous wins already pocketed by the QB this season, his odds of winning the coveted MVP award have risen astronomically.

Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes Head to Head in MVP Odds

There is someone who is outperforming Mahomes this season, and that is Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins’ offense would not be the same if not for Tua. While many believe his performance is a credit to the “weapons” around him, like Tyreek Hill, he has constantly proved himself on the gridiron. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Tua are top contenders for the MVP award.

Tua has already thrown for 1876 yards with 14 touchdowns and is on pace to break Peyton Manning’s record of 5477 yards in a single season. He brought his best game in the matchup against the Panthers on Sunday. He helped the Dolphins overcome a 14-0 deficit, completing 21-of-31 passes for 262 yards and scoring three touchdowns with no interceptions. According to NBC, he ranks first on almost all major ratings this season.

However, there’s no end to the naysayers. Tagovailoa’s critics don’t think he would be raking up these awesome stats without the help of those on his team, and coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme. And one of those critics is NFL analyst Colin Cowherd.

Colin Cowherd is Not a Tua Believer

Cowlin Cowherd came down hard on Tua last week when he said that the Dolphins QB is not an elite QB. He brought up his injury-riddled 2022 season to imply that no team will be willing to give him big money as they will be aware of his concussion from last season. On his show ‘The Herd’, Cowherd said,

“I don’t think there is anything confusing about Tua. I think everybody watching the show except an overzealous Dolphin fan knows that concussion thing hovers over him so a long-term contract can be very punitive. Mike McDaniel and Tyreek Hill are an overwhelming part of his success. He is limited as an athlete and a deep ball thrower but some abilities work with this offense.”

However, the notion that Tagalovia has the stats that he does is because he has powerful players on his team and is getting a little tired. The top QBs in the league like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have explosive weapons by their sides. And till now, there seems to be no reason to underestimate Tgalovia due to his past injuries.