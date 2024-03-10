Swifties Can’t Keep Calm About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romantic Detour After Concert in Singapore

Travis Kelce became the apple of the eye for the Swifties ever since he started dating Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner soon became a regular in Chiefs’ games, while the NFL star returned the favor by visiting her beau across the seven seas to attend her concerts. In a recent build-up, Travis and Taylor were candidly clicked during their short detour after yet another electric show in Singapore.

After clinching his third Super Bowl, Travis Kelce jetted off to South Asia to rally his support for the global icon. His arrival led the duo to spend some quality time, with pictures of their hand-in-hand stroll in a mall, soon surfacing online. The famed couple seemed to enjoy their mall visit, with Swift in a black dress moving alongside Kelce, who paired a relaxed fit printed shirt with black trousers. However, their looks took a backseat, as the couple was spotted embracing each other in pictures uploaded by a Taylor Swift fan account via X.

The Swifties, who have been in awe of the couple’s constant support for each other, poured love over these pictures. “That is so cute”, wrote a fan in the comments.

Another fan was happy for the couple in her comment, “Best of Love to them”.

This supporter was in awe, as he wrote, “So cuteeee.”

This Swifty appeared to have found someone’s Instagram story about the couple, inquiring, “Is this also them?”

A more profound comment appreciated Swift’s enthusiasm writing, “Where does she get her energy”.

The past few months have been very special for the fans, who have spotted the couple often in their leisure time. Just before the Singapore tour, they were spotted in Australia, spending time together in the Sydney Zoo, even feeding the Kangaroos.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate at Koma in Marina Bay Sands

A whirlwind of attention first hit the couple when the ‘Karma’ songstress confessed her love for Travis Kelce. It’s not any different now, and their recent public display of affection continues to draw the Swifties. The duo sent fans into a frenzy this time after finding each other through the crowd at one of her concerts. Kelce can be seen waving and blowing a kiss to his beau in a now-viral video after the ‘Love Story’ songstress points at him.

Last but not least, the Chiefs star, who was present for the last two shows of Taylor Swift in Singapore, wrapped up the Tour in South Asia with a dinner with Taylor’s band members and backup singers. The cute and classy duo was spotted at a luxury group dinner at MBS’ Koma. The two dressed to impress, with Swift flaunting a white floral midi dress and Kelce complementing her in a relaxed ensemble.

While any updates from both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are appreciated by their fans, the famed couple expects fans to respect their boundaries. In a statement mentioned by CNA Lifestyle, insider information from Swifties revealed that Taylor urged her fans to respect the boundaries. Taylor’s tour will now move on to France.