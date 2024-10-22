“Take the Money and Run”: Danny Kannell Delivers Honest Take on Tua Tagovailoa’s NFL Comeback

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is still on injured reserve following his Week 2 concussion. However, head coach Mike McDaniel announced his signal-caller would be returning to practice, giving him a chance to play versus the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Tagovailoa’s history of concussions – this was his third in the NFL – led many to urge him to retire from football. Former quarterback Danny Kanell discussed Tagovailoa’s options earlier today, and ultimately expressed support for the fifth-year signal-caller electing to continue his career.

“All [former players] are on the same page that ‘hey, it’s Tua’s body, he’s got the clearance, let him decide what he wants to do.’ But for the majority of guys I’ve talked to [about him], it’s ‘take the money and run. There are better things to do in life. Start a business, get into coaching. Do something around the sport. Get into broadcasting’… but I’m not going to criticize him.”

The Dolphins’ offense has struggled immensely without Tagovailoa. In four games since his injury, Miami has averaged a paltry 12.8 points per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for just 27 receptions and 259 yards in those contests.

Tua Tagovailoa believes “everything takes risk”

Tagovailoa made a press appearance of his own after McDaniel spoke on Monday. Naturally, he faced questions regarding his decision to return to the league. He told reporters people take chances every day, so he shouldn’t be scared of the potential consequences.

“How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning to drive?… Every time we all suit up, we’re taking a risk that we could potentially get hurt. Whether it’s a concussion, a broken bone, anything. You get up off of the bed the wrong way, you [potentially could sprain] your ankle… I’m willing to play the odds.”

People will question why Tagovailoa is so hellbent on getting back under center. But when you get to the top of your profession, it’s hard to voluntarily step aside. He’ll do all he can to play in the NFL for a long time.