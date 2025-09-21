Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bring Back the “Bucco Bruce” Ahead of Week 3 Clash Against the Jets

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwback logo is displayed at midfield before a game against the New York Jets at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced that for their Week 3 game, and in celebration of their 50th season in the league, they will be turning back the clock to the ’70s with a throwback logo. They’re going with the fan-favorite “Bucco Bruce” design. The creamsicle color scheme, paired with the iconic pirate logo, has also been making a comeback in the team’s wardrobe for quite some time.

The Buccaneers unveiled this iconic logo in 1976. Drawn by artist Lamar Sparkman, it depicts a pirate with a red and yellow shaded face holding a knife in their teeth.

The earring and subtle wink make Bruce seem playfully dangerous. It captures the vibe of the team perfectly.

Ahead of today’s matchup with the New York Jets, the Buccaneers took to social media to announce the use of this alternator logo with uniforms to boot. They also posted pictures of Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans donning the threads before the game.

It’s quite an exciting time for Buccaneers fans, and the merchandise shop at their stadium is sure to benefit. Nostalgia, however, is quite an interesting phenomenon. At the time Bucco Bruce was first unveiled, people hated it. In fact, they “loathed” him and called the logo “wimpy.”

Naturally, the Buccaneers’ logo evolved. After nearly 20 years with Bruce, the team shifted to a more intense design featuring a skull flag with two crossed swords and a football beneath its face. Then, in 2014, Tampa updated it again, removing some details to make it look more professional. In 2020, they refined it once more, minimizing details and smoothing out the design further.

Here’s a little trivia, though. What was the Buccaneers’ record in their inaugural season with Bucco Bruce in 1976? We’ll give you a moment to think. Have you guessed? If you said 0-14, you’re right on the money.

With that in mind, the Buccaneers will probably not want to literally turn back the clock to ‘76. But the fact that they continue to bring back Bruce shows how popular the logo has become. It also provides fans with some of the coolest-looking logos and gear that the NFL has to offer. So, keep bringing back Bruce as much as you want, Tampa Bay. He will always be welcomed with open arms.