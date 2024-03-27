Redditors Use Math to Determine the All-Time Best NFL Team; Kansas City Chiefs Don’t Even Make it To the Top 5

Jan. 29, 2023: Patrick Mahomes raises the Lamar Hunt Trophy while Travis Kelce celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since its inception, the NFL has seen historic rivalries, empires being built, and even collossal downfalls. Now, the Chiefs seem to be on top of the world, dominating the league in every aspect. However, when math is used to calculate which team is the all-time best, the current reigning Super Bowl champions dont make the cut for the ultimate crown.

Surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers bagged the top spot. According to the criteria set on the NFL reddit, the creator assigned points to a team’s achievements such as Super Bowls, Conference Championships, Playoff wins, etc. This annual tradition failed to see Chiefs in the top 5 spots, despite Kansas’s Super Bowl winning streak, and Patrick Mahomes’ immaculate record.

Some might say that it is not so surprising that the Packers came out to the top, since in NFL history, they have recorded the most regular season victories (799) and the most overall victories (836) of any team, and are tied with the New England Patriots for the second most playoff wins (37). They have also won more championships (13) than any other team and have 5 Super Bowl appearances, 4 of which they won.

While they haven’t seen good days in the last few years, the franchise has experienced three major periods of sustained success in their history. The Packers experienced their initial wave of success from 1929 to 1944, clinching the NFL Championship title six times. The second era of prosperity unfolded from 1960 to 1967, guided by head coach Vince Lombardi.

In their most recent notable period, highlighted by the 2011 season, the team triumphed in 15 games, marking their highest single-season victory tally. It was also during this season that they secured their latest Super Bowl victory.

The Mathematical Formula for All-Time Success

The Reddit post actually had a pretty simple formula for coming to the list of all time best NFL teams. While the Chiefs don’t feature in the top five, they make an appearance at no. 7, a ranking that is most definitely going to improve moving forward. So what is this magic formula?

Assigning points to important achievements in a team’s history, the OP went about in this fashion:

Every Super Bowl win got massive 20 points, with 10 points for Conference Championships, and 5 points for Conference Championship appearances. Division Championship were assigned 2 points, with each Playoff appearance and playoff win amounting to 1 point each. Player value was also added with MVP players getting 2 points and Hall of Fame players getting 1 point each. They also included pre-Super Bowl era NFL, but weighted it a little less than the modern era:

NFL/AFL championship = 12 points

NFL/AFL championship appearance = 3 points

Per this formula, Green Bay Packers bag 494 point, effectively making it to the top spot, with New England Patriots (427), Pittsburgh Steelers (426), San Francisco 49ers (414) and Dallas Cowboys (402) in the top 5 spots. Everyone’s current favorite team, the Chiefs, came out on the 7th spot, with 317 points.

The bottom five looked something like this: New Orleans Saints (91), Atlanta Falcons (83), Carolina Panthers (72), Jacksonville Jaguars (40) and the Houston Texans (27) at the very bottom on the 32nd spot. Will they be able to climb up the ladder with new QB and rookie star CJ Stroud?