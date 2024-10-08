mobile app bar

Taylor Swift Splurges $4475 on Her Stunning Outfit to Turn Heads at Travis Kelce’s MNF Showdown

Taylor Swift, Credits: USA TODAY Sports

As promised, Taylor Swift made a much-anticipated return at a Chiefs game to cheer for her beau. After missing her presence at the past two games, fans were elated to see her return for the MNF showdown against the Saints. And her outfit: stunning as usual.

The popstar, donned in Vivienne Westwood from head to toe, turned heads as she entered Arrowhead to root for a struggling Travis Kelce.

Her ensemble, estimated to be around $4475, included a red and brown plaid ‘Sunday Checked Draped Corset’ top ($1,875) and ‘Meghan Checked Mini Skirt’ ($1,010), paired with the ‘Belle Heart Frame Jacquard Bag’ handbag ($590) and a pair of chunky leather ‘Grace Boots’ ($1,270).

The superstar donned spaceship earrings, her iconic red lipstick, and glitter freckles for her evening out.

Swift had been missing from action for a while now, even skipping Travis’s birthday celebrations at the Annual Kelce Car Jam, sparking concern among fans.

The songstress also missed the Chiefs game in Week 3, though Travis had an unremarkable showing. She also missed the Week 4 game where the TE looked to be back in form against the Chargers. Against the divisional rivals, Travis had his best day of the season, catching seven passes for 89 yards.

