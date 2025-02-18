Trevor Lawrence Says He’s on Diaper Duty for Daughter Shay After Injury Rehab, Thanks to Wife Marissa

Things didn’t go as planned for the Jaguars and their $55 million QB, Trevor Lawrence, this season. He struggled on the field and suffered a brutal hit from Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair, resulting in a traumatic brain injury, while also suffering a shoulder sprain that landed him on injured reserve.

Amid the chaos of a disappointing season, Lawrence found peace off the field as he and his wife, Marissa, welcomed their first child, daughter Shae. Now, as a first-time father, he’s embracing diaper duty while looking ahead to a fresh start.

Lawrence appeared on the latest episode of Up& Adams Show, where Kay asked him how he and Marissa are adjusting to their new life as new parents. He is embracing fatherhood as he continues his recovery process. He finds joy in cradling his daughter, watching her grow in front of his eyes, rapidly changing, and describing the whole experience as surreal.

Kay asked him how he has been changing Shae’s diapers as he nurses his shoulder injury. Well, that’s not a problem for him anymore, as he no longer needs a shoulder sling as part of his recovery process. This has allowed Lawrence to hold her daughter more. He is embracing the diaper duty that Marissa gave him, which is also a new experience for him.

“I’m good now. I got out of my sling three weeks ago so I’m starting to be able to do more. Rehab is going well and I can hold her with two hands. I’m on full diaper duty now which is a lot I didn’t realize because I have never changed a diaper before.”

Trevor revealed that Marissa taught him how to change diapers initially, but now he is getting the hang of it. He believes many new fathers might find it intimidating,g but it’s pretty simple.

Well, aside from bonding with his daughter, the Jags QB is also recovering well from multiple injuries he suffered last season.

Trevor Lawrence gives an update on his rehabilitation process

The rehabilitation and recovery process for Lawrence is going well so far. He suffered a shoulder injury in the week 9 fixture against the Eagles and underwent shoulder surgery on December 17 to repair an AC Joint Sprain in his left shoulder. Since then, he has been recovering. These injuries are tricky, but things are going well for Trevor.

He no longer needs the sling after being in it for six weeks. The Jags QB is now ten weeks into his recovery but still has a long way to go to gain full mobility in his shoulder. Lawrence understands that he needs to build up strength and develop a range of motion, but things are a lot better than they were when he was still wearing a sling.

” It’s going well. I got the sling off three weeks ago. I was in the sling for six weeks and been out for three weeks. I’m going on week 10. It’s feeling a lot better. It will be a little bit more work to do, build some strength, get some range of motion but I’m on my way.”

Next season will be make-or-break for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars after a disappointing 4-13 finish and missing the playoffs. Jacksonville has brought in Liam Coen as the head coach, but they have yet to hire a general manager. Coen did an impressive job with Baker Mayfield last season, maximizing his potential, and now he faces a similar challenge with Lawrence. He needs continuity and structure going forward.

Trade rumors are already swirling, with the Steelers emerging as a possible destination. So far, the Jaguars have shut down any interest in moving their franchise quarterback, but if he struggles again next season—especially with his massive contract—they might be open to a deal.