“Tell Your Daughter Not to Marry That Guy”: Bill Burr Blasts Narcissistic Fans Who Don’t Sit While Watching Games

Bill Burr has never been one to bite his tongue. He is blunt, unapologetic, and calls things as he sees them, even if his opinions come off as controversial. Frankly, he doesn’t care. So when he appeared on a recent episode of “The Rich Eisen Show” and was asked about sports etiquette, Burr didn’t hold back.

Advertisement

Eisen showed him a photo of an Oklahoma Sooners fan who spent the entire game standing in front of his seat, blocking the view of those behind him, fans who had paid $600 a year for those tickets. All they could see was the back of his head. When Burr was asked to weigh in, he went right for the jugular. He called the fan a narcissist and even warned that fathers should keep guys like that away from their daughters.

“Oh, the whole game. You tell your daughter not to marry him because that is a full-on narcissist. He is actually making the game about himself. He is setting himself apart from everybody else to let everybody else know that when he yells Let’s go, he really means it.”

Harsh? Maybe. But Burr was speaking from experience. At last year’s Rose Bowl, he found himself in the same situation. A man stood in front of him for the whole game and refused to sit down when asked. Clearly drunk, the guy had a bottle tucked in his pocket, which he generously offered to share with Burr. Still, he remained on his feet the entire time, oblivious to everyone else.

And yet, in true Bill Burr fashion, he couldn’t help but find some twisted admiration for the guy, for drinking that much and somehow managing to stand through the entire game.

So what other sports pet peeves does Bill have no patience for? Rich Eisen pressed him on another one: fans wearing jerseys of teams that aren’t even playing in the game they’re attending. It was a simple yes-or-no question, but Burr wasn’t about to give a simple answer.

To the surprise of many, Burr revealed that he’s not a fan of jerseys at all. In his view, unless you’re actually on the team, you have no business wearing one to a game. That’s why he always shows up in neutral colors, and he advises other fans to do the same.