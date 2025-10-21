‘She Wanted My Mental Health to Be Good’: Brandon Graham Details His Wife’s Role in Unretirement Decision

Brandon Graham shocked many NFL fans yesterday by announcing that he’s coming out of retirement to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a major boost to a defense that’s been struggling with injuries to its defensive corps. He will also replace Za’Darius Smith, who surprised the team by announcing his retirement following Sunday’s game.

Graham logged 15 years in the NFL when he played, all for the Eagles. He was the heart and soul of the team, bringing a fiery intensity to the defensive line that went overlooked for many seasons.

That’s why, when he announced his retirement after last season, the team’s GM, Howie Roseman, asked him to unretire. But Graham declined the offer, which led to the Eagles signing Smith.

Graham himself shared the story on his podcast, Brandon Graham Unblocked.

“I know Howie [Roseman] wanted a vet, and he reached out to my agent at the start of the season. He was like, ‘Hey, let’s get it. We need him, want you to come out.’ So, for me, at the time, I was like, ‘Nah, I ain’t ready. I ain’t ready for that right now.’ But he ended up signing Za’Darius [Smith],” the DE said.

After spending a decade and a half in the NFL, the long-time veteran wanted to explore other things in life. But when he realized that all he was doing every day was golfing, he quickly started to miss the gridiron on Sundays. It wasn’t long before Graham began second-guessing his decision.

At the same time, he didn’t want to rush back into the NFL just because it was familiar and comfortable.

“I had started praying about it. Just like, ‘Man, Lord, I hope another opportunity comes. What should I do?’ Because I’m just trying not to hurry up and rush back into comfort,” Graham remembered.

The good news was that his wife supported him no matter what decision he made. “My wife wanted me to do whatever. She’s been so supportive of me, of the whole situation, regardless. All she wanted to do was make sure my mental health was good,” he added.

This is a big sacrifice from Graham’s wife. As seen with Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, players coming out of retirement can be tough for their spouses, especially after long careers. But Graham’s better half was supportive from the start, saying she just wanted him to be happy.

That’s why, ultimately, Graham felt comfortable making the most of Smith’s retirement and is expected back after the Eagles’ Week 9 bye. He also mentioned that he could see some action as soon as this week.

All in all, it’s great to see Graham back in the league with the team he loves. He was an influential player for Philly for nearly two decades and deserves a chance at winning a third Super Bowl ring. But he knows there’s still a lot of work to be done, especially on defense. So while it’s all fun now, soon it’ll be back to work for BG as the Eagles try to find a way to right the ship after a shaky past month of games.