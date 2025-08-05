Commanders WR Terry McLaurin’s Underpayment Heats Up in Washington Amid Amon-Ra St. Brown’s $120 Million Deal

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Strife is common in the early stages of NFL training camp. Players show up to the field with months of pent-up aggression; it makes sense that emotions will boil over a time or two. But as Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons have proven, there can also be non-physical altercations in July. Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders know so, too. Like Jones and Parsons, they’re in a contract beef.

Advertisement

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin is entering the final year of his rookie extension. That deal — a three-year, $68.4 million pact — carried an average annual value (AAV) of approximately $22.8 million per season, which is 18th-best among wide receivers, per Spotrac. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is seeking a big raise and seemingly isn’t going to budge until he gets it.

With Daniels locked in for the foreseeable future, the Commanders need McLaurin to make good on Super Bowl aspirations. Colin Cowherd believes they need to stop messing around and pay him. On his Colin Cowherd Podcast, the FOX Sports host claimed McLaurin has drastically outplayed his current check.

“Terry [McLaurin] hasn’t gotten the huge payday yet. You could argue that before Amon-Ra St. Brown’s contract, that McLaurin and Amon-Ra were the most underpaid weapons in the league. So I actually get Terry McLaurin saying, ‘guys, I have outperformed my contract four-fold.'” – Colin Cowherd

McLaurin posted career-highs in receptions (82) and touchdowns (13) last year. His 1,096 yards in 2024 gave him a fifth-straight 1,000-yard season. He added another 14 receptions, 227 yards and three scores in the playoffs. This production boost came alongside rookie Jayden Daniels, after years of subpar quarterback play in the nation’s capital.

10th touchdown in 9 games for Terry McLaurin : #WASvsPHI on FOX

: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/17P3eo19f1 — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2025

Prior to Daniels’ arrival, McLaurin was one of the league’s most consistent receivers. He notched at least 77 receptions, 1,053 yards and four touchdowns each year from 2020-23. He was a bright spot on some otherwise mediocre Commanders squads. For his devotion to the team in those dark times, Cowherd doesn’t blame him for acting selfishly this go-round. Podcast guest John Middlekauff agreed.

“Last time I checked, Terry McLaurin… was a massive reason that Jayden Daniels became a star. And, if you’re him, what about all the sweat equity when this franchise was a joke? I was the good guy doing the right thing.” – John Middlekauff

Washington’s new owners weren’t running the show when McLaurin was drafted, but they know how different life was before they took over the organization. He probably won’t match Amon-Ra St. Brown’s contract (four years, $120.01 million) because of his age. A more realistic comparison is Jaylen Waddle’s three-year, $84.8 million deal. If the Commanders and McLaurin can reach that common ground, they may find themselves holding the Lombardi Trophy come Feb. 2026.