Texas Tech Uniforms vs. BYU Were Designed by Patrick Mahomes

Texas Tech is no doubt a football school. They’re in Texas, after all, where there’s no greater passion than football. Except perhaps for Jesus. Surprisingly, though, Texas Tech hasn’t had a ton of famous football alumni come out of the Red Raiders program. Patrick Mahomes is certainly at the head of that alumni group.

Apart from the Kansas City Chiefs QB, you’ve got Hall of Fame LB Zach Thomas, slot god Wes Welker, and wideout Michael Crabtree as Texas Tech’s most notable graduates. So it makes sense that Mahomes has taken such a strong role within the program since departing the school in 2016.

Mahomes was in town for the team’s matchup with BYU this week, and the Red Raiders were wearing new, unique uniforms. Surprisingly, they were designed by none other than Mahomes himself.

“The uniforms were a design by me and Adidas. They got the ice on today, it’ll be great. Go represent, gotta feel good to play good,” he told a media spokesperson before the game.

.@jess_sims with Patrick Mahomes to discuss Texas Tech, NIL, and more ✍️ pic.twitter.com/MQ97PZFYQ4 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 8, 2025

The “Too Cold” uniforms feature an all-white look that includes “iced out” numbers and lettering on the jerseys. They also include Mahomes’ personal “Gladiator” logo at the top as well.

Mahomes was on College Gameday as a “guest picker,” and he chose his Red Raiders to take down the undefeated BYU Cougars.

And it’s not the craziest pick: the Red Raiders are 8-1 and ranked in the top 10 on the AP poll. Texas Tech has never finished a season in the top 10—especially not during the Mahomes era, as he went just 13-16 in his three seasons in Lubbock. As Mahomes pointed out, it’s a massive opportunity for the program.

“I’m just excited. I wish I could have had this experience when I was here, but the Red Raiders are rolling and I’m glad to be back in Lubbock. I’m extremely proud. I’ve seen the work day in and day out, I’ve stayed in tune and the guys have been fighting to get to this moment. Great opportunity, go out there and seize it.”

And it’s not just fun jersey designs… Mahomes has also significantly contributed to the program. He and his wife, Brittany, donated $5 million to the school to help build the swanky new football facilities Texas Tech unveiled this season.

It certainly pays to have the best player in the NFL hailing from your university.