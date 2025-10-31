Three Replacement Options for Miami Dolphins if Mike McDaniel Gets Fired Like Adam Gase

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks on the field during the second half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have been here before. Back in 2018, the franchise fired Adam Gase after three seasons, a move that reflected deep frustration with mediocrity. Fast forward to 2025, and head coach Mike McDaniel now finds himself in a strikingly similar position. Both coaches were offensive-minded hires expected to spark long-term change. Both hovered around the .500 mark, and both saw their teams unravel late in the season amid locker-room frustrations and blowout losses.

The Dolphins’ organizational pattern is hard to ignore: Adam Gase was fired in 2018, Brian Flores in 2022, and now, could Mike McDaniel be next? Miami’s inconsistency and owner Stephen Ross’s impatience have created a cycle where promising tenures quickly sour once results dip.

Miami’s collapse under McDaniel feels eerily reminiscent of Gase’s final campaign. The Dolphins are 2-6 and have been embarrassed in consecutive blowouts by the Colts, Browns, and Ravens. Once again, the locker room appears divided, with reports of players losing confidence in their coach. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that McDaniel’s job status is “firmly up in the air,” depending on how his players respond in the final stretch.

McDaniel’s calm, analytical demeanor, once praised, appeared to crack during the Ravens game, where cameras caught him slamming his headset and yelling in frustration after a stalled third-quarter drive. It was an uncharacteristic moment that symbolized Miami’s unraveling season.

If the Dolphins do move on, the franchise could once again be looking for its fourth head coach in less than a decade. Here are three realistic replacement options — with one clear frontrunner.

1. Jon Gruden (Former Raiders & Buccaneers Head Coach)

If Stephen Ross wants an instant culture reset, Jon Gruden could be the bold, big-name hire. Gruden has a reputation for discipline, offensive innovation, and quarterback development — all things the Dolphins desperately need after two straight seasons of offensive regression. His fiery personality contrasts McDaniel’s laid-back approach, something Miami’s loose room might benefit from.

Gruden’s history with offensive systems and his willingness to take risks would align well with Miami’s talent-heavy roster. His Super Bowl-winning experience with the Buccaneers and proven ability to get buy-in from players make him the strongest candidate to stabilize the team.

While his return to the NFL would be controversial, his tactical acumen and leadership style could be exactly what this drifting franchise requires. If the Dolphins want a proven winner who can command a room, Gruden is the best fit.

2. Frank Smith (Current Dolphins Offensive Coordinator)

Continuity Choice: Knows the system, respected internally

If Miami opts for stability rather than a total reset, Frank Smith is the logical in-house promotion. He has experience working alongside McDaniel and has a strong grasp of the offensive system. Smith is well-liked by players and could be seen as someone who can maintain structure without the complete overhaul a new hire would bring.

However, his close association with McDaniel’s regime might make ownership hesitant — especially if they want a fresh identity. Still, Smith offers continuity and leadership at a time when the franchise risks further turmoil.

3. Brian Callahan (Former Titans Head Coach)

Brian Callahan has quietly built a strong coaching résumé, previously leading the Titans and earning respect for his offensive creativity. Known for his quarterback development skills and balanced approach, Callahan could provide the Dolphins with a more adaptable system than McDaniel’s often rigid scheme.

He represents the new generation of offensive leaders — analytics-driven but pragmatic. Miami’s front office could see him as a blend between McDaniel’s intelligence and Flores’ toughness, making him a compelling option if Ross wants to move forward without a full rebuild.