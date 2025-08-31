“That CTE Going Crazy”: Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman’s NFL Expansion Discussion Turns Into Comedy Gold

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski and kickoff analyst Julian Edelman during a Fox Sports media party in advance of Super Bowl LIX at Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Rob Gronkowski has long been known for his carefree, often silly takes. Over the years, he’s also piled up plenty of wild stories, from showing up drunk to a pre-draft interview with Bill Belichick to draining his bank account for a backyard hot tub.

True to form, Gronk carried that same energy onto the latest episode of Dudes on Dudes. What began as a simple history lesson quickly spiraled into one of the funniest exchanges he and Julian Edelman have had on the pod.

The two former Patriots stars were discussing NFL history when Gronkowski pulled out an old nugget from World War II. “Back in World War II, they combined the Steelers with… oh, what team was it again? Oh, with the Eagles. I think they were called, like, the Steagals.” Edelman confirmed the memory with a chuckle: “The Steagals. What a combination.”

This was all the support that Gronk needed to launch into one of his trademark riffs. “So maybe if World War IV happens…” he began, before his co-host interrupted to correct him: “[World War] Three.”

But the minor correction didn’t stop Gronk. He pressed on, shifting straight into expansion mode: “The Bills and Detroit are going to combine, since they’re both bordering with Canada. They’ll be like, oh, that’s easy. We can have a strong border. Let’s create the Bions and win the Super Bowl.”

Edelman, by this point, understood that Gronk was in his element, so he ran with the bit, imagining the Bills and Lions facing each other in the big game.

“That would be like a Canadian-ish type Super Bowl,” he added, laughing, before Gronkowski randomly pivoted into a Roger Goodell-inspired punchline: “Roger Goodell’s brain will go off with an idea. Oh my gosh, now we can have a team in Canada and a salary cap can keep going up.”

From there, the two jokingly mapped out a global NFL roadmap: “Europe… the Europe,” Edelman quipped, before Gronk added, “And then Australia.”

Soon it was Asia, Japan, and finally, the frozen tundra. “Antarctica,” Rob Gronkowski blurted out, as Julian Edelman immediately tagged the name: “The Ice Bowl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules (@dudesondudes)

As random and hilarious as the duo’s exchange was, fans couldn’t stop commenting on the absurdity of the conversation. “That CTE going crazy rn,” joked one. “The CTE was strong in this one lol,” said another.

Most, however, couldn’t get over Gronkowski casually name-dropping World War 4. “WW4 [skull emoji],” commented a fan. “The calm correction of Gronk. ‘3, we gotta go for a third’ that’s love,” sarcastically chimed in another.

While the exchange was pure comedy, it also wasn’t as random as it seemed.

Gronkowski has previously touched on NFL expansion seriously, naming Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Oakland, San Diego, Toronto, Montreal, London, and Mexico City as potential future homes. He even singled out Mexico City as his favorite, citing its fan base and the time he enjoyed filming a Spanish-language commercial there.

So, while this latest Dudes on Dudes segment was clearly tongue-in-cheek, it also underlined Gronk’s unique role in these conversations. He can deliver laughs about “World War IV” and Canadian “Bions,” but he also recognizes the real momentum behind the league’s global ambitions.