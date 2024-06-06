“I’m So Sad”: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Reports a Devastating Ordeal Of Losing Her New Pets In a Raccoon Attack

Nov 11, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes watch play on the sidelines during the second half of a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A few days ago, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures of nine duck eggs in a nest built on their property in Missouri. As animal lovers, both she and Patrick Mahomes were excited to welcome some cute ducklings into their family. However, lady Mahomes‘ recent story revealed a tragic twist just three days after discovering the nest.

In a series of Instagram stories, Brittany first uploaded the clip of an empty nest from a distance claiming she was unaware of what happened. As she moved closer, she found broken eggs scattered everywhere. Clueless at first, she investigated further and discovered that a raccoon had damaged the eggs early in the morning.

Sharing the sad news, Brittany wrote, “It was a raccoon at 4:30 a.m. this morning I’m so sad .”

Brittany Mahomes discovers a tragic end to Duck(ling) Tales

Via: @BrittanyLynne’s IG pic.twitter.com/zisi6IJbOi — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 6, 2024

This incident is particularly shocking given how Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have often spoken about the safe environment on their property. With two young kids and two dogs, Steel and Silver, who roam freely, this tragic event raises new concerns about safety in the premises.

Brittany Mahomes and the ‘Anticipation of Ducklings’ Tale

While investigating the scene, Brittany Mahomes was clearly disappointed as she lost the chance to welcome new family members. The tragic view of the damaged eggs was heart-wrenching for any animal lover, especially Brittany, who was present on site. However, upon closer inspection, she found that the eggs might have been premature, meaning no lives had suffered the tragedy.

The egg saga had an interesting background that kept Brittany Mahomes and her fans engaged. For those who missed it, the story began with a “home invasion” by a group of ducks on the Mahomes’ property in Missouri. Brittany first noticed the ducks and, though initially spooked, she wondered if the mother duck had laid eggs. To her surprise, eggs were indeed there at the property, waiting in a corner to hatch soon.

On Tuesday, Brittany Mahomes posted a follow-up with a picture of the nine eggs in their nest, sparking excitement about the possibility of having nine new ducks soon. Brittany was thrilled about the prospect of becoming a godmother to the ducklings.

@BrittanyLynne shares pictures of nine duck eggs from her property with much excitement pic.twitter.com/GthGfmIYgg — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) June 4, 2024

Now, with the eggs spoilt for good, gone are Brittany’s dreams of being a godmother to cute new chicks. But who knows the Mahomes family shall indeed bring some new additions home once again, only to give their children and Steel and Silver some added company? Till then, all that might help is love and support for Brittany Mahomes from her fans and fellow animal lovers who can relate to her.