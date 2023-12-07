Deion Sanders Joins the Ranks of Serena Williams, Tom Brady, LeBron James Accepting a Special Award

Deion Sanders made massive promises for the Colorado Buffaloes this season, most of which remained unfulfilled. However, his greatness as a sportsman has never failed to inspire the fans. Additionally, with his induction into the Buffaloes, a new wave of ‘Prime Effect’ struck, leaving a lifelong impact on the image of the program.

Advertisement

His outstanding contribution and tenacity gained public respect and recognition on important platforms like Sports Illustrated. To acknowledge his impact, SI bestowed the Sportsperson of the Year 2023 Award on Coach Prime. This award is known to recognize an athlete or a team for their sportsmanship and achievements in a year.

Coach Prime appeared on stage with his spirited presence to accept the award just yesterday. Moreover, he was invited with the ‘I Believe’ encore by the audience. Sanders rushed to the stage as he made sure to express his ecstasy and gratitude in his acceptance speech.

Advertisement

Sanders had a powerful start to his speech as he gave a shout-out to everyone in attendance, for having the best fan base he has ever witnessed. He said,

“As I look upon you, I don’t see white, I don’t see black, I don’t see Hispanic, I don’t see Asian, I don’t see rich, I don’t see poor, I don’t see Christian. I see Buffs. You have been the best set of fans that I have ever experienced in my entire life.”

Further in his speech, he mentioned how he has experienced the loyal fandom since Rick George brought him over as CU head coach. He also quoted his expectation of them, which was embedded with the belief that the Buffs fans would support the team through thick and thin.

“So my expectation of you from here on [is] that you gonna be- there,” Sanders said.

He thanked the coaches and the administrators, who believed in him with one particular promise. In his recognition of the 98-year-old Buffs superfan Peggy Coppom, Sanders took upon him an interesting challenge. He added, “We’re gonna get Peggy to a bowl game next season.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/noskozone/status/1732634273348210992?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Deion Sanders has, in fact, brought national attention to this season. His creative and non-traditional methods added more intensity to the Buffaloes’ performance. A 4-8 record clearly depicted a less materialized plan, but his efforts to grow the team have continued.

Deion Sanders Joins an Exclusive Club with SI Award

Deion Sanders is certainly a great man and a true leader. His supreme sportsmanship was rewarded and he now officially joins the big leagues alongside the most recognized names in sports. In the annals of sports history, Deion Sanders now stands shoulder to shoulder with other luminaries like Tom Brady, the NFL GOAT.

More notable sportspersons who have received the reward in the past are LeBron James, the basketball maestro; Steph Curry, another basketball sensation; and tennis legend Serena Williams.

These icons have reshaped sports, and Deion Sanders’ aim to enrich the Colorado program is very noteworthy. Undoubtedly, his induction into this exclusive club solidifies his place in the sports landscape for years to come.