Von Miller Contract Details: How Much Pay Cut Has Legendary Linebacker Taken to Save Buffalo Bills from Salary Cap Hell?

The Buffalo Bills have made substantial moves in their efforts to navigate the salary cap. One of them included a significant renegotiation with pass rusher Von Miller. Miller agreed to reduce his base pay from $17.5 million to $8.855 million to provide the Bills with a salary cap relief. It highlights their approach to managing finances and retaining key talents.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, this renegotiation would translate to saving $8.645 million. The former Aggies star has agreed to a new base price for 2024, which is $8.885 million, with options to earn up to $20 million through incentives. However, the 35-year-old pass rusher, having seen a decline in performance, might encounter difficulties in reaching the numbers that guarantee those incentives.

It’s worth mentioning that Pro Football Talk provided clarification on Von Miller’s new contract with the Buffalo Bills. His incentives include an additional $1 million for two sacks, $2.5 million for four sacks, $4 million for six sacks, $6 million for eight sacks, $8.645 million for 10.5 sacks, $9.645 million for 15 sacks, and an extra $1.5 million for 12 or more sacks.

Moreover, a bonus would be awarded if he plays 30 percent or more of the defensive snaps in an AFC Championship game if the Bills win. Basically, this is the breakdown of how Miller could bag $20 million with active participation in the Bills’ potential road to the Super Bowl LIX.

NFL Fans React to Von Miller’s Contract Renegotiation

The Buffalo Bills have greatly enhanced their financial situation, as they stood at the bottom in cap space among all 32 teams until March 6th. The team saw a substantial increase of over $37 million in cap relief from their recent transactions, per Over The Cap. Currently, they are over the cap by $1,177,381. The Bills Mafia has mixed reactions to Von Miller’s new contract details but has praised their franchise front office for skillfully dealing with salary cap constraints.

Some of the fans were doubtful that the 34-year-old pass rusher, who is about to turn 35 at the end of this month, and who fans feel is past his prime, predicted a disappointing season or retirement. Others questioned his pay cut, wondering if it was to secure guaranteed money. On the other hand, an optimistic fan declared Miller the 2024 Comeback Player of the Year.

The Buffalo Bills have made various notable changes to their roster, cutting five players and restructuring other contracts to handle their salary cap. Safety Jordan Poyer, defensive back Siran Neal, wide receiver Deonte Harty, center Mitch Morse, and running back Nyheim Hines were released. CB Rasul Douglas restructured his contract to save $2.5 million, per Adam Schefter. Even Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is expected to be released later, with a post-June 1 designation.