“That’s What Annoys Me About Gen Z”: Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson Rip Caleb Williams for Blaming Matt Eberflus for ‘Hail Mary’ Loss

Bears rookie signal caller Caleb Williams has opened up about the infamous Hail Mary loss from Week 8 of the 2024 regular season. And Shannon Sharpe is not a fan of the young QB’s attitude.

The Chicago Bears took their first lead of the game with just 27 seconds remaining, but their defense faltered in dramatic fashion, allowing two quick sideline completions by Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels. This set up a stunning 63-yard heave that ultimately resulted in a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Noah Brown as time expired. A lot seems to have gone wrong, but Williams has seemingly chosen to throw his former HC Matt Eberflus under the bus.

Speaking to Esquire, Williams said, “How [Eberflus] handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by.”

Believing that players should take accountability for themselves first and foremost, the decision by Williams to label his coaches play call as “annoying” did not sit well with three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe.

“What about the DB that was joshing around with the fans? What about the accountability of the players? …That’s what annoys me about gen Z. They want to absolve themselves of responsibility, of accountability… The play is going on, he’s making fun of the people and the fans who have no impact on the game, and then the quarterback blames the head coach?”

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson faced heavy criticism for his role in the breakdown. Stevenson inexplicably turned away from the play to wave at fans before the snap, a lapse that contributed to the Commanders’ miraculous game-winning score. Williams’ decision to look past this and instead label his ex-coach “annoying” seems to have especially incensed Sharpe.

Considering that Williams’ character has come under fire for much more petty instances, such as the decision to paint his nails pink, Sharpe’s comments stand out for their legitimacy. Rather than focusing on petty cultural differences, the Denver Broncos legend chose to raise some legitimate concerns about a player who has yet to prove himself at the next level.

While Eberflus would eventually be relieved from his head coaching duties just a few weeks later, Sharpe maintains that the status of the head coach is irrelevant. Choosing to focus on what could have been controlled on the field of play rather than anything that may have been said in the locker room, the former tight end opted to speak to Williams directly.

“The one thing we didn’t do, when we ran those flows, when we practiced, the guys on the defensive side, they’re not messing with the people in the stands. So, Caleb Williams, if you don’t mind me asking… What responsibilities, what role did Tyrique Stevenson play in that? I know you said there were things permeating throughout the locker room… I just want to hear you say what role do you believe he played in that?”

While it is unlikely that Williams will respond to Sharpe directly, he wouldn’t have much of a leg to stand on even if he decided to do so. Williams completed just 41.7% of his throws, his lowest completion percentage of the season.

Furthermore, his 131 passing yards proved to be his fourth lowest total of the season. He was also shut out of the endzone that day, as the only touchdowns the Bears scored that day came from their running backs.

Simply put, neither Williams nor Stevenson improved Chicago’s odds of beating the Washington Commanders, highlighting the legitimacy of Sharpe’s claims. Until there is more accountability in the Bears’ locker room, these kinds of gut-wrenching losses are likely to continue.