4 Years Ago, Kirk Cousins & Serena Williams Helped Impossible Foods Raise a Whopping $300,000,000 in Series ‘E’ Funding Round

Kirk Cousins has amassed a massive net worth of $70,000,000 in his 12-year NFL career. Despite all that money in his bank, he continues to live a simple and happy life with his family which has also allowed him to put his hard earned dollars into ventures like Impossible Foods.

4 years ago, the NFL QB, along with Serena Williams and other superstars, had helped Impossible Foods raise $300,000,000. Impossible Foods makes meatless plant-based burgers. They are trying to replicate the taste of meat but with fewer environmental and health risks.

Kirk Cousins’ Investment Massively Helped Impossible Foods

It was in 2019 that Kirk Cousins decided to join a lineup of celebrities to help Impossible Foods secure $300 million in Series E funding. Impossible Foods is a food-tech company based out of Redwood City, California. Before closing the Series E round, the company had already caught the attention of investors like Jay-Z, Serena Williams, and Jaden Smith. The 2019 round was led by existing investors Temasek and Horizons Ventures.

David Lee, who is the Chief Financial Officer at Impossible Foods told Reuters in 2019, “We believe in self-reliance. Being ready to go public is a priority for the company because we need to be operating at the highest level of rigor”. Impossible Foods was actually founded in 2011 and has now raised nearly $1.3 billion.

Growth of Plant-based Meat Market

Since Kirk Cousins helped Impossible Foods in raising $300 million, the plant-based food industry has been on a meteoric rise. According to Technavio, the plant-based meat market is surging with an astonishing CAGR of 41.1%. The study points out that the United States and Canada have emerged as the primary consumers of plant-based burgers. As a matter of fact, the U.S. alone is projected to account for 52% of the market’s expansion.

Technavio reports that major players like Amazon.com Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., and Impossible Foods Inc. have been the drivers in this growth. The study predicts that the plant-based meat market will soar by $12.53 billion between 2022 and 2027. Looking at all this, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that whosoever invested in this particular niche, is going to reap a lot of benefits.