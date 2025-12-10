“The Best Ability Is Availability”: NFL Analyst Explains Why Joe Burrow Isn’t Elite Anymore

After a rousing win over a divisional rival on Thanksgiving, Joe Burrow couldn’t maintain the magic in snowy Buffalo against the Bills in Week 14. The Cincinnati Bengals lost a barnburner 39-34.

And now, for the third straight year, the Bungals, who are 4-9 overall despite their 3-1 record when Burrow plays, will be missing the playoffs. Three years in a row. That rarely happens to so-called “elite” quarterbacks, which is why questions about Burrow’s elite status in 2025 remain.

Emmanuel Acho said on his YouTube show, Speakeasy, that he doesn’t believe Burrow is elite anymore. And it comes down to one simple reason: his injury history. One of the most well-known sports maxims is “the best ability is availability,” meaning your top skill is being healthy enough to play. Acho believes that rules Burrow out of the “elite QB” conversation for now.

“Joe Burrow can’t be elite anymore. What I was taught in football… the best ability is availability. If the best ability is availability, how the hell can Joe Burrow still be elite? The season was lost because he wasn’t available. Two seasons ago was lost because he wasn’t available. His rookie season was lost because he wasn’t available,” Acho said.

It’s a seemingly silly rule, but it does make sense. How can a guy who’s not playing be considered one of the best in the game? Surely they have to continue proving their quality week in and week out to remain among the cream of the crop? Not all judgements can be made on past successes.

“If indeed, all these Hall of Fame coaches are right, and the best ability is availability, then how can he still be elite? He lacks the most important ability as it pertains to talent, and that is availability,” Acho continued.

“Now obviously, when Joe Burrow is available, he’s a top four QB in the NFL over the last four years. Obviously. Though he has no All-Pros, which is kind of wild… He’s just not there often enough,” added the former linebacker.

Burrow’s left knee was completely torn up 10 games into his rookie year. He missed seven games, the Bengals went 4-11-1 and missed the playoffs. A few years later, he tore a ligament in his wrist midway through the 2023 season. He missed seven games, the Bengals went 9-8, and missed the playoffs. This year, he had turf toe surgery. He missed 10 games, and the Bengals are 4-9 and have missed the playoffs.

He has missed a lot of football.

Burrow has had three seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2024 where he was elite. There’s no denying that. And if he’s not hurt next year, he’ll likely return to the conversation. But if he gets hurt again? Well, the, “he would have done this or that if he hadn’t gotten injured” hypothetical arguments only go so far.