Tom Brady Admirer Veronika Rajek Shares Eye-Opening Story of a Cancer Survivor to Inspire Her 4.4 Million Fans

Veronika Rajek, who has been witnessing a massive upsurge in her follower count on Instagram in the last few months, is known for possessing a breathtaking physique. With chiseled abs and a tall frame, Rajek checks almost all the boxes when it comes to meeting the criteria to become an SI covergirl.

While the Tom Brady dating rumors have surely played a part in taking her Insta follows count to 4.4 million, a lot of credit also goes to Veronika’s breathtaking posts in flashy bikinis. However, along with all this, Rajek also makes sure that she keeps inspiring her followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Veronika, from time to time, keeps sharing videos and photos while working out in the gym in order to push her fans to aim for a fitter, better body.

Veronika Rajek shares heartfelt video of a brave cancer survivor

In this day and age, people tend to focus little on their bodies and a lot on materialistic belongings and in order to help her followers get a different perspective on life, the Slovakian model recently shared an inspiring video of a cancer survivor on her Instagram story.

In the video posted by Braveforbri on Instagram, we get to see life from the eyes of an aspiring young woman who was working incredibly hard to achieve more in her career. Then suddenly, she was diagnosed with cancer which changed everything.

“I’ve been doing a lot of reflecting this week. I remember how badly I wanted some of the things I have now! But oftentimes life gets in the way of truly seeing how much we have to be grateful for. Your body is a gift! Today is a gift! Your life is a gift!” the caption of the video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri 🦋 (@braveforbri)



The warrior lady also advised people through the caption that there is nothing wrong with chasing success, but in the quest to do so, one shouldn’t take what he or she already has for granted.

Veronika wants to give back to the community

Veronika generally posts steamy and eye-catching content on her Instagram account. However, this time around she decided to showcase her serious side on social media which will surely please her fans.

In fact, the renowned model has made it clear on several occasions that she wants to give back to the community as well. In an appearance on ‘Pillow Talk’ a while back, Veronika had claimed that although she will never agree for a n*de shoot, if it is for charity, she might consider it.

Rajek had also stated that she feels a lot for blind people and wants to do something for them. This is because after using terrible quality lenses, she was blinded for almost a day. At that time, Veronika realized how tough life is for people who have to live like that forever.

As Rajek is surging ahead in her career, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we get to see her supporting quite a few charitable organizations in the time to come.