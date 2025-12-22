“It’s Not Like Coaching a Freshman”: Bill O’Brien Recalls Working With Tom Brady in the Offseason

Bill O’Brien’s experience coaching Tom Brady provides a fascinating look into the dedication and mentality of one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks. According to O’Brien, Brady’s offseason workouts and approach to the game were unlike any other player.

Brady’s commitment to getting better was apparent from the start. O’Brien recalls that Brady would come in the day before the official offseason program even started, saying, “Look, man, I just want to be coached.” This attitude stood out because, by then, Brady had already won multiple Super Bowls and had a wealth of experience.

As O’Brien put it, coaching Brady wasn’t like “coaching a freshman.” Brady had been in the league for over a decade and was already one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the history of the sport.

What made working with Brady unique was his intense desire to improve and fine-tune his skills. O’Brien described how they would collaborate on plays, with Brady often suggesting tweaks or adjustments based on his vast experience. One example is Brady recalling plays he ran against certain defenses years ago, showing his incredible memory and understanding of the game.

“I had to find ways to work with him, and I think we worked really well together. We didn’t reach the ultimate goal there because I would listen to him. I’d say, “Here’s what we’re thinking. Here are the plays we like. Do you like these plays?” He’d say, “Yeah, I love these plays. I don’t like that one. I like these two plays I ran against this defense eight years ago.”

Though their relationship had its moments, like the infamous sideline argument in 2011 during a game against Washington, O’Brien emphasized how deep their connection went beyond football. During his speech before Brady’s induction in te Patriot’s Hall of Fame, O’Brien described Brady as “a guy you can always count on,” and a “tremendous friend” who helped O’Brien throughout his career. Their bond continued even after O’Brien moved on to become the head coach at Penn State.

O’Brien’s comments highlight Brady’s obsession with football. According to him, coaching Brady meant being ready at any moment, whether it was for a meeting, practice, or game. Brady’s obsession with the game pushed O’Brien to become a better coach himself.

All of this paints a picture of a player who wasn’t just naturally talented but also relentlessly dedicated. Despite Brady enjoying life in the offseason, it’s clear that his work ethic, drive, and commitment were a huge part of what made him so successful.