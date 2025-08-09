“There’s Room For Improvement”: Tom Brady Highlights Bill Belichick’s Phone Call to Joke About His 12-Foot Statue

Just over a year after the Kraft family and the Patriots inducted Tom Brady into the franchise’s Ring of Honor, they honored the seven-time Super Bowl champion once again. In 2024, the team retired his iconic No. 12 jersey, framing it for display, and this preseason, they unveiled a statue in his honor outside Gillette Stadium.

Advertisement

Standing 12 feet tall, a nod to his legendary number, the bronze monument now occupies a prominent spot in the stadium plaza. Robert Kraft reportedly spent seven figures on the project, and from the looks of it, it was worth every penny. While no statue can truly capture the essence of TB12 and all the intangibles that made him special, the sculptor did an impressive job of recreating his presence and physical likeness.

Perched on a podium, it depicted Brady standing tall, one hand raised high in celebration and the other holding his helmet. A hand towel rests at his waist, and there’s a pep in his step, exactly how fans remember him in Patriots white and blue. The chiseled jawline, sharp features, and unmistakable aura are all there, details that many statues fail to get right.

Still, according to former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, there’s always room for improvement. The eight-time Super Bowl–winning coach didn’t attend the unveiling. However, he called Brady mid-speech to remind him, just as he did during their two decades together, that things can always be made better. Old Bill was obviously joking, but we all know perfectionism, after all, is in his DNA.

As for Brady, he stayed humble. He said the statue wasn’t just about his personal accomplishments. It is a tribute to the collective efforts of his teammates and the greatness they achieved together. Playing in New England, he explained, filled him with pride and inspired him every day. He hopes fans who visit the statue will feel the same spark.

” Hold on one sec. Really? Sorry, Jeff, that was Coach Belichick. He said there is always room for improvement. I know the feeling. Look, I know what this statue represents. It’s not about one guy, it never is, it never has been, and in football, it never will be. It’s about a team and the commitment to being great together. I’m humbled and honored to being a part of this organisation for twenty incredible years. You guys shaped my life, the life of my family, and for that I’m forever grateful.”

The Kraft family originally hoped to unveil Brady’s statue last year during his Hall of Fame induction. However, time constraints, especially with Brady beginning his broadcasting career, made that impossible. As a result, the completed statue spent the past year in storage at Foxborough before finally making its public debut today.

Tom Brady now joins a select group of NFL legends immortalized outside the stadiums where they built their legacies. Peyton Manning stands outside the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. In Baltimore, both Johnny Unitas and Ray Lewis have statues outside M\&T Bank Stadium. Dan Marino is honored at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, while Jim Brown’s likeness greets fans outside the Browns’ FirstEnergy Stadium.