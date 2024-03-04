Russell Wilson Already Preparing To Cut Ties With the Denver Broncos Before Official Breakup News

The Russell Wilson era with the Denver Broncos seems to be fading away. Despite his star status and trade from the Seattle Seahawks, he has had two disappointing seasons in a row. Moreover, when the Broncos led by head coach Sean Payton, made the tough call to bench Wilson for the final two 2023 regular-season games, it signaled the end of his time in Denver.

Russell Wilson’s contract includes a no-trade clause, so he will likely be released by the Broncos. This move could result in a massive $85 million hit in dead cap space for the franchise. While the Denver Broncos haven’t officially announced their decision yet, Coach Payton suggests they will have it sorted in the upcoming weeks.

Nonetheless, it appears that Russell Wilson is already getting ready to part ways with the Broncos early in the 2024 offseason. A social media account on X platform by the name, “Denver Broncos 365” posted a screenshot showing that Wilson has removed all mentions of the Broncos from his Twitter profile, which were previously visible.

Moreover, there were recent reports that Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have listed their $25 million mansion in Denver for sale. This further clarifies his future with the Broncos in the upcoming season. Despite this, his $39 million compensation package for 2024 is already locked in.

Now, the key question remains – where will the star quarterback land to kick-start his career in 2024?

Where Will Russell Wilson Play in 2024?

Despite Russell Wilson facing challenges, he still has opportunities to join an NFL team for the 2024 season. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and New England Patriots are seeking experienced quarterbacks. To pick just one team, the Pittsburgh Steelers look like the ideal choice for the star QB.

Rumors suggest that considering he is set to receive the guaranteed $39 million in the upcoming season, Wilson might consider signing for the minimum league salary if he finds the right team. If this happens, the Steelers might not need to trade for Wilson and could instead secure him with a lower-cost deal while retaining all seven draft picks.

Furthermore, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, known for his consistent success without ever having a losing season, could help the star quarterback make a strong comeback in the league. Also, Pittsburgh already has many talented young offensive players who would fully support Wilson.

However, the Steelers don’t appear ready to part ways with their current QB Kenny Pickett. Nevertheless, with the affordable option Wilson presents, they could possibly work out a solution between the two quarterbacks to determine the starter for the upcoming season.

Wherever Russell Wilson goes, he will bring a wealth of experience. With 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and two with the Denver Broncos, the nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion has started in all 188 games he has played. With a winning record of 115-72-1, Wilson has thrown for 43,653 yards, 334 touchdowns, and 106 interceptions.